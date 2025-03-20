Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episodes 1-3 as well as The Wheel of Time book series.

While there were certainly constant threats to our Two Rivers gang in the first two seasons of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Season 3's three-episode premiere already brews something more sinister with the prospect of more Forsaken on the loose. Robert Jordan's novels established 13 Forsaken, but the TV series only hints at the existence of eight, and, so far, we have seen five (with two others referenced by name). Ishamael (Fares Fares) and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) dominated Season 2, with Moghedien (Laia Costa) also joining the ranks at the end of the season. The opening scenes of Season 3, Episode 3 reveal two other Forsaken: Rahvin, a.k.a. Lord Gaebril (Nuno Lopes), and Sammael (Cameron Jack). While we briefly see Rahvin in action, Sammael is still very much a mystery — so who is he, exactly?

'The Wheel of Time' Season 3 Introduces Another Forsaken