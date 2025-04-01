Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 3.

The Wheel of Time features an expansive world full of legends, history, and different cultures. While so far, the series has focused primarily on the people of the West, many different societies have been introduced. From the traveling Tuatha'an to the invading Seanchan to the war-like Aiel, The Wheel of Time explores different groups, showing diversity throughout the fantasy world, and Season 3, Episode 5, "Tel'aran'rhiod," introduces yet another society: the Atha'an Miere. This group is more commonly called the Sea Folk because their culture revolves around the open water, and they have a reputation for it. Known for having the fastest ships, they often interact with mainlanders through trade and sometimes sell passage aboard their ships, yet there is much more to the Atha'an Miere than meets the eye.

The Sea Folk do not get much screentime in The Wheel of Time's latest episode, yet they have a notable part to play when Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Elayne (Ceara Coveney), Mat (Dónal Finn), and Min (Kae Alexander) book passage on one of their ships, called, "rakers," as they pursue the Black Ajah. After being ordered to stay in their room for the weeks-long trip by the raker's Sailmistress, Coine Din Jubai Wild Winds (Dany Verissimo-Petit), the group becomes restless. When Elayne notices the surprising speed of their journey, which surpasses even the Sea Folk's reputation, they go up to the deck to figure out where they are, learning more about the Sea Folk in the process. As in most cases, The Wheel of Time can't explain every detail of the Atha'an Miere's society, but it certainly depicts enough to prove that they have a culture completely unlike the others.

Who Are the Sea Folk in 'The Wheel of Time'?

In The Wheel of Time's Old Tongue, Atha'an Miere means "people of the sea," which is not only a fitting name but also makes them being called the Sea Folk all the more appropriate. While they spend a large portion of their time on their ships, the Sea Folk do control several islands in both the Aryth Ocean and the Sea of Storms, including the Aile Somera, Aile Dashar, Aile Jafar, Tremalking, Qaim, and Cindaking. The people on the mainland know the Sea Folk primarily as traders, often of porcelain, a delicate commodity that makes everything from cups to sculptures. Occasionally, the Sea Folk will allow a mainlander to buy passage on their ship, and though the price is steep, people pay it because of their reputation for unmatched speed. They are also known for their bargaining. The books show them to be shrewd in their deal-making, which are almost ceremonial affairs, and few emerge with the upper hand when they negotiate with the Atha'an Miere.

The government of the Atha'an Miere trickles down into individual ships through a strict hierarchy. Their leadership falls to the Mistress of the Ships, a queen-like figure whose people are divided into different clans. Her male counterpart, the Master of the Blades, takes charge of the Sea Folk's safety. Each clan is led by a Wavemistress, who oversees several ships, but aboard a ship, the Sailmistress fills the role of captain, with a Deckmistress as the equivalent of her first mate. While the female figures have more control, each clan has a male Swordmaster and each ship a Cargomaster, who are in charge of trade and defense. Sea Folk show their rank in the number of piercings on their ears and nose, as well as the medallions hanging from their honor chain (which connects their ear piercings to their nose piercings). In addition to their piercings, the Sea Folk are often tattooed, though these can have different meanings.

How Do the Sea Folk Channel the One Power?