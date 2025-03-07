Between them, two Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah, the Pattern, might weave the thread that saves the world in The Wheel of Time. Conceived in secret, the pair hatch a plan that puts Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike) on the scent of the Dragon Reborn, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), ordering her steps to the Two Rivers. While the hope of mankind against the power that stirs in Shayol Ghul has been found. The two women who orchestrated his discovery fell out at the end of Season 2, and it is certain to affect both going forward.

Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat, is the second half of this powerful duo. However, unresolved issues have seen that bond splintered. Looking ahead to Season 3, Okonedo discusses how the devastating fallout between Moiraine and Siuan will affect her character going forward. Speaking in an interview with CBR, Okonedo reveals:

"To be honest with you, so much happens right from the beginning of Season 3. There isn't really time to dwell too much on that. You're just straight in with so many other things happening. But her relationship, that is the heartbeat that's between them all the time. So that's never not in the background of everything she does. I think that huge love is always there."

And the Amyrlin Seat is correct. So much happens from the very start of Season 3 as previously teased by showrunner Rafe Judkins. Described as “One of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television," by Judkins. Season 3 begins with Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) being questioned in the White Tower by the Amyrlin Seat, for her part in delivering Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) into the hands of the Seanchan last season. And of course, for being a Darkfriend. What follows is an insane display of the One Power, the likes we have not seen in The Wheel of Time so far.

This Fallout Might Cost Moiraine and Siuan Alot