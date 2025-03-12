The Wheel of Time returns for its third season tomorrow, March 13, with the story shifting its focus to the Aiel Waste. Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), the Dragon Reborn and his companions are setting out to help the most powerful channeler discover where he is from. Joining him on his journey of self-discovery are Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike), her warder, Lan (Daniel Henney), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and the Maiden of the Spear, Aviendah (Ayoola Smart). Ahead of the season's premiere, a newly released clip showcases part of the group's journey into the desert territory.

The clip begins with Lan and Rand practicing their sword forms surrounded only by silence and tall grass. Before they cross blades in practice, the warder stops halfway to inquire about Rand's state of mind. It is not an inquisition that Rand would indulge in, and Lan lets it slide. Egwene and Moiraine share a moment alone, but the tranquility of that moment does not last long, with the pair soon engaging in a mild jab of words. Aviendah, who serves as the group's guide into the desert territory, joins the two women and a discussion about the prophecies of the Aielmen, and how they vary from what other peoples have regarding the Dragon Reborn ensues.

The Detour to the Aiel Waste Was Essential to Rand's Story

The decision to head into the Aiel Waste for Season 3 represents a significant departure from the novels. Skipping the third novel and adapting the events in The Shadow Rising. Speaking previously regarding the rearrangement, Pike confirmed that the change was meant to help Rand's self-discovery journey. "We haven't neglected the Stone of Tear, we've just rearranged the order," Pike explained. "There'll be debate about it, but instead of Rand, as you would expect, his next point on his journey would be to go and get Callandor from the Stone of Tear, we are going into the Aiel Waste first, because he needs to discover who he is."

Rand will need to be in the clearest state of mind as his journey continues. With his declaration as the Dragon Reborn at Falme, Rand's allies are beginning to dwindle, with the women of the White Tower likely after him even with turmoil in their midst. The arrival of Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida will likely fuel the White Tower's hunt for Rand. As his relations with these powerful channelers dissipate, Rand will have to hone his relationship with one of their sisters in Moiraine Damodred. So how will that relationship evolve this season? “I think Rand still needs Moiraine as a guide, absolutely,” Stradowski said at the time. “But I think for Rand, it’s more that he wants to be seen by and listened to as well. There are lots of people who walk into the room and tell Rand what to do, or try and to push him into something… no one really asks him, ‘What do you think is a good idea where we should go?’”

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. You can catch up on the last two seasons now on Prime Video.