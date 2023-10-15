The Big Picture Season 3 of The Wheel of Time will focus on storylines from Book Four and introduce elements from Book Five, delighting fans with new adventures and character development.

Viewers can expect to meet more members of the Forsaken and explore the concept of Dreamwalking in the upcoming season, adding excitement and intrigue to the story.

Season 3 will take audiences to new locations, including fan-favorite cities like Tanchico and Rhuidean, as well as the Aiel Waste, providing a deeper understanding of the world and its various cultures.

After a thrilling conclusion to the second season of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video, the highly acclaimed series has left fans buzzing with excitement over the show's future and that anticipation was fed even further after an exciting event at New York Comic-Con over the weekend. During the panel to promote The Wheel of Time, executive producer Marigo Kehoe, VFX supervisor Andy Scrase, and VFX producer Brian Shows engaged in a discussion moderated by Damian Holbrook of TV Guide Magazine. They delved into the intricacies of the series' remarkable visual effects in Season 2 and unveiled an exclusive VFX highlight reel created specifically for the NYCC audience.

However, the audience was given an extra special treat when showrunner Rafe Judkins made a surprise appearance at the end of the panel. He announced that Season 3 of The Wheel of Time would primarily focus on the storylines from Book Four, with elements from Book Five, a revelation met with enthusiastic cheers. Furthermore, he teased that viewers would have the opportunity to meet more members of the Forsaken, and the forthcoming season would explore the concept of Dreamwalking, an ability to enter the dreams of others.

Judkins wasn't done with the special treats, though, as he then popped up at a unique in-theater screening of the action-packed Season 2 finale held at the Whitby Hotel in New York where he had a Q&A session with Sean T. Collins and discussed plot points for the season ahead.

Thrilling Adventures Await in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 3

Image via Prime Video

Rafe confirmed that in Season 3, viewers would not only return to the Two Rivers but also explore fan-favorite cities previously unseen on screen, such as Tanchico and Rhuidean. The season will take audiences to the Aiel Waste, delve into Aiel culture, and provide insight into Aes Sedai politics at the White Tower. Additionally, new versions of channeling in other cultures and the introduction of the famous Sea Folk, a seafaring people known for trading, were promised.

The entire second season of The Wheel of Time is now available for streaming on Prime Video, and it has garnered critical acclaim with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season was filmed in various locations, including the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and features a stellar cast that includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney.

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on The Wheel of Time and don't miss the rest of our coverage from NYCC.