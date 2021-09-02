Please enjoy screenshots of every circle we noticed in the new trailer released today.

So I must confess that I don't know much, if anything, about Amazon Prime Video's upcoming fantasy epic drama The Wheel of Time — or, at least, I don't know much about the source material. But, based on the incredibly intriguing teaser trailer released today, I want to fix that ASAP. The 15 books, written by Robert Jordan, looks to be the basis for some very exciting magic-driven adventures — per the official description provided by Amazon:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

While I'm not sure what's going on exactly in this show yet, I can tell you one thing right now — circles are important. Which, of course, makes sense given that the show is about a wheel (of time), but I didn't expect today's two-minute trailer to go so hard on that element. How big a deal do circles appear to be in The Wheel of Time? Let's find out!

This is from early in the trailer, and showcases a party of adventurers under attack by flying arrows. As the arrows swoop down for the kill, they form an imperfect circle, but still, good enough for government work.

Image via Amazon

Speaking of government — what is clearly a throne room is also arranged in a circular design, which is very obvious when seen from above (wait for it) but even at ground level, it's pretty clear what the layout of the room is like.

Image via Amazon

The most visually exciting part of the trailer begins midway though, with a series of shots that really bring home the idea that circles are important. We start here, with what looks like some super-fun folk dancing at a village party...

Image via Amazon

...but then we cut to something less fun — a mirroring pair of circles, but instead of being made up of dancing party-goers, they're circles of bodies.

Image via Amazon

Directly after that, we see the aforementioned throne room from above, which from this angle is pretty damn impressive (with the help from some CGI). Also, yep, a circle again.

Image via Amazon

The biggest name actor attached to this series is the awesome Rosamund PIke, who plays Moiraine, who as mentioned above is one of this world's few magic users. Here's what appears to be most important about Moiraine: She has the power to make her own circles (of swirling magical forces).

Image via Amazon

But oh no! This guy appears to be a Fade (I looked this up) and he also has circle powers too! Though his powers are entirely rooted in having terrifying teeth circles for a mouth!

Image via Amazon

And finally, we have the official logo for the series, which begins as a spiral...

Image via Amazon

...but then reveals itself to be a complex circle of snakes — resembling in some ways an ouroboros, the snake eating its own tale. A symbol operating on many levels!

Image via Amazon

So there you have it — the most notable circles spotted in the Wheel of Time trailer! Are these just a visual flourish incorporated into the trailer by an industrious editor? Is this a deliberate choice being made by director Uta Briesewitz, to emphasize the book's themes? Either way, I promise to read the books soon (they are, shockingly enough, available for sale on Amazon now) and figure it out.

The Wheel of Time premieres November 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly. Watch the trailer below to see all these circles in motion!

