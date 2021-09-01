The Wheel of Time's Amazon TV adaptation has released a new photo, as well as a short video of Rosamund Pike's announcing that a teaser trailer — the first footage of the series — will be released tomorrow. The new photo is a backshot of Pike's Moiraine in a stunning blue gown, as she overlooks a sweeping visual shot from a tower. The Wheel of Time was shot in Prague, but this photo makes it unclear how much CGI they will use to makes author Robert Jordan's unnamed world come alive. Aptly, the tagline that was posted with the photo matches our own sentiments: "Brb, screaming."

Additionally, the official Twitter account of the series published a video of Pike in a similarly beautiful white gown giving audiences a message. Looking directly at the camera and putting on her most mysterious voice, she says to viewers, "The Dark One is waiting, and we can't keep it secret any longer. The Wheel of Time teaser comes tomorrow." Even in her own home without sets or costumes, Pike absolutely emanates Moiraine energy and she is perfectly cast.

The Wheel of Time is Amazon's upcoming high fantasy — another ambitious project that hopes to become the next Game of Thrones. The series follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful female magician organization. Believing that one of five young people from a small town may be the reincarnation of the Dragon, she takes them around the world in the hopes that this prophesied individual will save the world instead of destroying it. First images of the series gave us a look at this band of troublemakers, including Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Logain (Álvaro Morte), and Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney).

Based on the scope of these pictures and the popularity of Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time is certain to fix your fantasy kick until the next big show comes along. Amazon is certainly betting big on the series, as even without receiving first impressions from critics and audiences, they have already greenlit a second season, which just started filming a few weeks ago. Rafe Judkins serves as the showrunner for the series, and he luckily has 14 books of material to work from for the new seasons (as well as a prequel novel).

The Wheel of Time's teaser trailer debuts tomorrow at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET, with the series set to premiere sometime in November on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the new image and video below.

