Robert De Niro can't get enough of working with Netflix. According to Deadline, the acclaimed actor will work alongside the streaming platform once again thanks to The Whisper Man. The adaptation of the book written by Alex North will be produced through AGBO. The production company was created by the Russo Brothers, the creative minds behind blockbuster stories such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers will serve as producers for The Whisper Man alongside Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco. A release date for the project hasn't been set by Netflix.

Robert De Niro recently worked together with Netflix for the development of Zero Day. The political thriller features the industry legend as former president George Mullen, with the character stuck right in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. The cast of the show also included Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Plemons, as George Mullen attempted to figure out who was behind the attacks that were changing the political landscape of the world. The working relationship between Robert De Niro and Netflix must have been effective, considering how The Whisper Man will allow the actor to bring a story to life with the studio once again.

The Whisper Man follows a crime author who has lost his wife. When his young son is kidnapped, the protagonist of this story must reconnect with his estranged father, who used to work as a police detective. The complicated relationship between the writer and his father is explored in this narrative, which depicts the quest to get the boy back. The Whisper Man will also be the next step in the working relationship between Netflix and AGBO. The streaming platform will also release The Electric State later this year, with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown taking audiences on an unpredictable ride.

Robert De Niro Doesn't Take a Break