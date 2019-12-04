Watch the Trailer for ‘The Whistlers,’ A Crime Thriller Literally About Whistling

0

May I be blunt? Parasite is going to win the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. It simply has too much buzz and acclaim — alongside it being, y’know, an objective dang masterpiece. But that won’t stop other countries from submitting their official entries into the competition. And we’ve got the trailer for Romania’s entry, The Whistlers. And it looks wild. As. Hell.

First of all, the title is not a metaphor for anything. The film is, quite literally, about a bunch of people who whistle a bunch. You see, corrupt cop Cristi (Vlad Ivanov) is trying to pull off a less-than-legal heist with partner Gilda (Catrinel Marlon) without getting caught or caught up in the various double crosses inherent in this line of work. So, the two take a trip to the Canary Islands to learn and utilize a secret language of communication that involves — you guessed it — whistling. Will this new way of speaking help our crooked antiheroes pull off the score of a lifetime?

Writer/director Corneliu Porumboiu (The Treasure) may know the premise of his film is a touch inherently silly — when the trailer shows a particular whistle meaning “9am,” I couldn’t help but laugh out loud — but he manages to walk the tightrope of his potentially tricky tone. This trailer plays fun, like the first two acts of a Scorsese flick before everything crashes. If you’re into twisty suspense thrillers that have a sense of style and fun, The Whistlers will be music to your ears.

The Whistlers arrives in general US theatres February 28, 2020.