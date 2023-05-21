Ahhhh Watergate, the scandal heard around the country. The White House Plumbers is an inside look at the bumbling group of operatives hired by the Nixon White House to guarantee Nixon's re-election. The following characters are all connected in some way – some more likable than others.

When former CIA agent E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) are brought together to investigate the Pentagon Papers –The Plumbers, they call themselves – Hunt, and Liddy join an equally inept group. Let's see where they fall on the list.

10 John Dean

Image via HBO

White House counsel John Dean (Domhnall Gleeson) had a key role in working with the Committee to Re-Elect the President (CREEP). After destroying evidence related to Watergate, Dean eventually cooperated with the Senate investigation in an attempt to stay out of prison.

RELATED: 'The Patient' is the Next Step of Domhnall Gleeson's Career in Creepy

Dean takes his job seriously – almost too seriously, which Hunt points out after their first meeting. Gleeson does a great job of maintaining his composure in the face of his unserious co-conspirators. This is no easy task, and the screw-ups pile up.

9 G. Gordon Liddy

Image via HBO

Former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy was one of the masterminds behind the criming that led to then-President Richard Nixon's resignation. An interesting character to say the least, Theroux's portrayal of the criminally minded Nixon loyalist adds an over-the-top flair.

Liddy is unpredictable, but that's where he stands out. Though his character comes off as a villain of sorts, viewers find themselves rooting for him in a way. It could be because he's trying so darn hard, and failing at every turn. His loyalty to Nixon is admirable even if Liddy is a criminal.

8 Dita Beard

Image via HBO

A lobbyist for International Telephone and Telegraph, Dita Beard (Kathleen Turner) was swept up in the Watergate scandal after a memo she wrote leaked. In it Dita alleges that Attorney General John Mitchell, promised to help ITT in an antitrust lawsuit in exchange for $400,000 in hotel rooms at the Republican National Convention.

RELATED: 'The Estate': Kathleen Turner, Rosemarie DeWitt, and More Join Tony Collette and Anna Farris

Not unlike her many classic roles, Turner's portrayal of the foul-mouthed, cigarette-smoking, beer-drinking, and no-nonsense Dita is fun to watch. Thrown under the bus by the Republican Party to discredit her, Dita is none too happy. After receiving word that she's under FBI surveillance, Dita agrees to fake a medical emergency to delay being deposed in the Senate Judiciary Committee's investigation into the ITT scandal.

7 Jeb Magruder

Image via HBO

As Director of CREEP, Jeb Magruder (Ike Barinholz) was a key principal in the orchestration of Watergate. After the scandal broke, he cooperated with investigators in exchange for a light sentence. After serving just three months in federal prison for his role in the crime, both he and Dean spend time at a safe house after receiving threats.

Fans of Barinholz won't be shocked or disappointed that Magruder's likability comes through the screen. When the ITT scandal breaks, Magruder's meltdown is almost too silly to take seriously, but it adds to the character's charm.

6 The Cubans

Image via HBO

Associates of E. Howard's from his days in the CIA, Bernard "Macho" Barker (Yul Vazques), Felipe De Diego (Alexis Valdes) and Eugenio "Muscolito" Martinez (Tony Plana) are brought in to help with the Watergate burglary. The three men first participated in the Beverly Hills break-in of Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist's office, Dr. Lewis Fielding.

After several failed attempts to break into the Watergate Hotel, The Cubans catch flack from the Plumbers for not knowing how to pick a lock. Though not connected to the White House directly like Liddy and Hunt, their presence on the show is no less enjoyable.

5 E. Howard Hunt

Image via HBO

After leaving the CIA in embarrassment after the Bay of Pigs failure Hunt is dying to get back in the mix, so when he got the call from the White House Hunt didn't think twice. Though not as maniacal as Liddy, they both share a loyalty to President Nixon and will do whatever it takes to help him win re-election.

RELATED: New 'White House Plumbers Poster Shows Wood Harrelson and Justin Theroux in Political Satire

Hunt's goofy, but that's what makes his character so good. His excitement at being back in the game so to speak jumps off the screen. He's more even-tempered than Liddy, which makes their scenes together work – and highlights just how unhinged his partner is. When Hunt and Dorothy are together it's obvious they share a genuine respect for each other.

4 Mark Felt

Image via HBO

Associate Director of the FBI, Mark Felt (Gary Cole), is privy to all information gathered related to the Watergate scandal and investigation. Working under longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, Felt, also known as the infamous "Deep Throat, leaks the investigation's findings to journalists Woodward and Bernstein.

Felt's character is a refreshing contrast to the bumbling Hunt and Liddy and keeps the show from going completely off the rails for viewers who may find themselves growing tired of the over-the-top camp. Felt stands his ground with the unmanageable Liddy, which is well-needed.

3 Fran Liddy

Image via HBO

Fran Liddy (Judy Greer) is a former IBM receptionist turned teacher and the mother of the couple's five children. Docile in nature, Fran provides the balance to Liddy's unpredictable and at times volatile personality.

Fran's bubbly personality balances out the inherently serious nature of her husband. Seemingly unbothered at Liddy playing Hitler speeches at full blast for the Hunts, she smiles when offering the couple a cheese plate with shouts of "HEIL" blaring in the background in a cringe-worthy moment. But Greer still shines in her supporting role.

2 Dorothy Hunt

Image via HBO

'Game of Thrones' veteran, Lena Headey, plays a wife, and mother of four, Dorothy Hunt. But unlike her Game of Thrones character Cercei – Dorothy loves her familyCIA veteran, Hunt peaks multiple languages and has traveled the world as a covert operative for the United States government. After E. Howard is implicated in the Watergate break-in Dorothy threatens to expose the Nixon White House's involvement. In 1972 Dorothy dies in a mysterious plane crash with nearly a dozen others connected to Watergate.

RELATED: The 10 Most Disappointing Series Finales, According to Reddit

It doesn't take long for viewers to see who the real head of household is in this mini-series. While her husband comes across as affable, Dorothy on the other hand never loses her cool. She treats her daughter Lisa (Zoe Levin), who suffers from PTSD after an accident years ago, with patience and understanding.

1 Lisa Hunt

Image via HBO

A student at American University, Lisa's post-traumatic stress disorder affects her ability to cope in many ways. Against her father's wishes, she wants to leave college and take a break. Like many kids, Lisa rebels against her parents – even without reason. This makes Lisa's character relatable.

It's difficult not to feel for Lisa, even when she's throwing what seems like a tantrum. A mix of childhood angst and vulnerability draws viewers in. Obviously struggling, Lisa's passion is undeniable. She wants to live her life, her way, and that's something anyone can understand.

NEXT: 'White House Plumbers' Isn't the Best Watergate Take – This '90s Comedy Is