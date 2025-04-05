Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7.When we realized Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Greg (Jon Gries) were both staying at the island resort in this season of The White Lotus, we knew their shared history and the morbid death of one particular previous guest would be tied into the season. Even more exciting was the prospect of a Belinda-Greg showdown as the two characters recognized each other and gave one another furtive glances from the distance. While Belinda is clearly scared for her life, Greg is more calculating, which is confirmed in the latest episode of the show. While the "showdown" isn't necessarily as dramatic or even as violent as we expect, it still has a vice-like intensity as Greg tries to bribe Belinda into disappearing, and honestly, her reaction is making us scratch our heads.

Greg Tries To Bribe Belinda in 'The White Lotus' Season 3, Episode 7

Greg invites Belinda to a dinner party and, on Zion's (Nicholas Duvernay) insistence, she attends with the hope there won't be an intense confrontation. However, she is whisked away by Greg to a private chat where he offers her $10,000 to stop investigating Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) death and his unwillingness to speak to the authorities. Although he frames it as a grief response to losing his beloved wife, the bribe directly hints at the idea of something more underhanded going on. Belinda enigmatically leaves the conversation, neither accepting nor rejecting the offer, but later that night, she confides in Zion about not wanting to take it. Her moralistic reasons for the action being "not right" are lambasted by Zion, and I wholeheartedly agree with him.

We know that Zion will later see the corpse floating at the end of the season, which is one of the main reasons Belinda should take the money. Greg has evolved from the man we saw in The White Lotus Season 1, where he was enamored by Tanya's show of vulnerability and excited to date her. In Season 2, we see a more agitated side to him as tensions rise in his marriage to Tanya, but in Season 3, he has transformed into a completely foreboding figure. Even just the frames of him sitting at a dinner table are terrifying: silent but with his eyes always shifting, creating a dominant presence that rankles the nerves. But it is his interactions with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) that truly show his darker side, as he confronts her with veiled threats about her affair, and Chloe herself has admitted she believes "Gary" would kill her. Essentially, he's turned into someone you don't want to mess with, and I feel like someone needs to tell Belinda not to mess with him! Keeping herself and her son safe, especially in light of Greg's interest in her, should be her top priority, and accepting his cash-cushioned escape route is the best way to do so.

Greg's Blood Money Can Be Belinda's Good Karma After 'The White Lotus' Season 1