HBO's The White Lotus is becoming more popular with every new season. Considered one of the best shows on Max, this nuanced spin on the anthology formula has been making fans guess who's going to die for three seasons now. Now that it's set up for a fourth season, this cross between a whodunit and a satirical dramedy will probably gain even more devoted followers for next time. It's worth noting that this isn't an anthology series in the strictest sense of the word; while most of the characters and stories are totally new with every season, a few character arcs and a rather important storyline have continued across all three. It's an honor just to survive a season of this show, let alone get the opportunity to get killed in another.

There have been three characters to return for at least a second season, which makes this the kind of show that you don't necessarily have to watch in order but probably should anyway. In fact, new viewers who dove straight into season three were probably a little confused — so it definitely pays to watch them all in order. We'll see if writer/director Mike White will make anything from season three run into the fourth, but it's interesting to explore how the show's recurring characters have affected the show. Again, there are only three: the beloved Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), spa manager Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell), and the ominous Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). Belinda's son Zion technically shows up over the phone as she speaks to him in season one and then appears in the flesh throughout season three, but our time with him in season one is brief, inconsequential, and hard to even recall, so Zion doesn't count for this list. The following characters are interesting for different reasons, but they're not equally great. Below, they're ranked based on their character arcs, the impact they have on the overall plot, and how much fun it is to spend time with them.