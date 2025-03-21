Survivor has been a staple of American television for a whopping two and a half decades, partly because it ranks as one of the biggest reality shows fans would love to win. People go to a beautiful location and essentially work together to live in the wilderness, forming teams and secret alliances along the way. Over the course of the show, people win immunity challenges, find hidden immunity idols, and vote each other out of the competition. Betrayal and plot-twists are inevitable. 48 seasons in, it's safe to say that this structure is one that fans enjoy. Meanwhile, the stakes of actual survival are real on HBO's hit anthology series, The White Lotus. In this satirical dramedy, it's clearly established in the first episode of each season that someone is going to die in the season finale.

Making it through Survivor and living through a season of The White Lotus requires similar skills. However, the circumstances on each show are very different; doing well on one show doesn't necessarily translate to doing just as well on the other. Likewise, dying in The White Lotus doesn't necessarily mean you'd do poorly on Survivor. The settings in both are exotic, but one of them makes people scrounge with extremely limited food, supplies, and clothing, whereas the other largely takes place in a luxury hotel where people have all the resources in the world. Therefore, the 10 White Lotus characters who would do best on Survivor would need to have the charisma to make alliances, the smarts to know what to do with them, and some physical strength to win those immunity challenges.