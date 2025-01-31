HBO’s critically acclaimed series, The White Lotus, is about to take fans on another journey through paradise, with Season 3 scheduled to arrive in a few weeks. This new installment is set in Thailand, and similar to its prequels, which were set in Hawaii and Sicily, it will follow the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain. Ever since its debut in 2021, the series has received a ton of love globally as well as accolades, possibly prompting its renewal for a fourth season this month, before Season 3’s premiere.

The black comedy returns on Sunday, February 16, and according to the creator, writer, and director Mike White, viewers are in for a “much, much darker” season. White revealed this in an interview with Time about a week ago, adding that The White Lotus Season 3 is “also grander and more epic,” almost like the other seasons were a rehearsal for the upcoming one. Sharing more details about the season, the EP said:

“It has this paradisiacal but surreal feeling. Embedded into the show is a little bit of Hotel California — you can check in, but you can never leave.”

As someone who has traveled a great deal over the years, White has made several observations, including how a vacation can devolve into an existential crisis, which he noted, saying:

“If you’re in some place where it’s a different culture, different language, different vibe, and you’re also dealing with heavy personal things [there are moments where] you feel like, ‘Should I just walk into the water?’”

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Guests Are All Dead, But Don’t Know It

Close

Season 3 of the hit series, which will be a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” features a laudable cast. This includes Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others, as hotel guests of the White Lotus in Thailand. Among the staff are Tayme Thapthimthong, Lalisa Manobal of K-pop’s Blackpink, and returning star Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her Season 1 character, spa manager Belinda, from the White Lotus Hawaii.

Teasing what’s in store for the new guests of the White Lotus Thailand, White said:

“They’re all in some kind of hurt. Like, they’re all dead, but they don’t know it. … because it’s dealing with these existential tropes of facing into the nothingness of self [and] Buddhist themes that have life and death and ethical aspects, [the season] just got more heavy.”

The White Lotus Season 3 launches on February 16. Stay tuned to Collider for further news about the upcoming season.