The White Lotus is half-way through its third season, and it's still one of the best shows on Max. This satirical dramedy (with a pinch of whodunnit) about rich people staying at a hotel for a week is still making people laugh, squirm, and wonder who's going to die at the end of the season. Fans have seen drama and comedy play out in the hotel chain's luxurious resorts in Hawai'i, Italy, and currently Thailand. The third season has started pretty slowly, but season two also started on a relatively slow burn in comparison to season one and managed to end spectacularly. Moreover, season three has eight episodes, which is more than the first two—and things started to heat up last Sunday. Episode number five will surely build on that momentum.

In terms of the series as a whole, it's fascinating to watch a few characters' stories return while mostly fresh ones come into the mix. Every season is technically a complete story, and series creator Mike White does a commendable job of mixing the old with the new. As far as the best episodes go, they contain enough humor, character development, tension, and memorable drama to keep the viewers absolutely fixed to their screens. As there have only been 17 episodes so far with still more to come, this top ten is liable to change over time. Until then, though, here are the HBO staple's ten greatest entries so far.