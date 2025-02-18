HBO's The White Lotus is one of television's hottest shows. Debuting in 2021 as a pandemic show, the dramedy, created by Mike White, quickly became a fan-favorite and addictive watch, thanks to its biting commentary on class, race, sex, and other subjects. The show employs a large ensemble of characters, each flawed and with more than a few skeletons in their closet, to tell complicated stories about the intricacies of human interactions. It has received critical and fan acclaim, earning multiple Emmy nominations and revitalizing the careers of many of the actors, most notably Jennifer Coolidge.

A huge reason behind the show's overwhelming success is, surprisingly, the music. Indeed, the intro theme and sequence are as unexpectedly eerie as it's striking and revealing. The intro changes every season, with a new theme and new animation but retaining the distinct quality that makes it as memorable as the characters and plots. This list will rank all three intros from The White Lotus based on how catchy the theme is, how well the animation fits the season's themes and storylines, and how they stack against each other.

3 Season 3

New cast, new theme...where's the excitement?