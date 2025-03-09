The long-awaited third season of the hit HBO drama The White Lotus is finally upon us. Mike White and his team of writers and producers have taken us on wild trips to Hawaii, Italy, and now Thailand, where each of our cast of characters takes lodge at The White Lotus Resort and Spa. Each season, there is a wide array of different types of colorful figures, but a few from each season always seem to stick out for one reason or another. Some have been to two White Lotus locales, while others have popped up at all three.

It isn't easy to choose just ten as well over 30 White Lotus guests have each brought some unique and interesting things to the show. Nevertheless, there are a handful that almost everyone agrees moved the needle a little more than the others. Particularly, the handful of characters that have popped up in more than one season (Jennifer Coolidge, Virginia Rothwell, for instance). So, let's take a deep dive into the top ten characters from The White Lotus, as we are well into the third (and hopefully not last) season of the show.