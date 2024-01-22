The Big Picture Season 3 of The White Lotus will feature Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, but no other confirmed returning characters.

Meghann Fahy hinted at a possible future episode that would feature her character, Daphne, along with characters from the first season.

The cast for Season 3 includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and more, and the season is expected to premiere in 2025.

With casting announcements dropping just as quickly as the “Please, These Gays, They’re Trying To Murder Me” remixes, the third season of the Mike White-created show, The White Lotus, is well underway. Keeping in line with its sophomore season, which featured the return of Jennifer Coolidge’s fan-favorite character, Tanya McQuoid, the third installment will see Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda back in action. Beyond Rothwell’s reprisal, it seems like the titular resort will welcome only new check-ins enjoying their first stay at the hotel’s Thailand location. Just because no other comebacks are expected for Season 3, that doesn’t mean that White doesn’t have some plans up his sleeve for the future of the series. During a brief chat with Deadline while attending the Sundance Film Festival for the release of her latest feature-length project, Your Monster, The White Lotus Season 2 star, Meghann Fahy, dropped a tantalizing tidbit surrounding the possible future of her character, Daphne Sullivan.

Crushing any hopes of Daphne unpacking her bags at the top destination’s Thailand outpost, Fahy said that there was a possibility that more of Daphne’s story would be told down the line – just in a much shorter form. “He [White] did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo [James], me and the couple from the first season – Alex [Daddario] and Jake [Lacy]; the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that.”

Sign us up! The Captain’s log for that jaunt would be an undeniably juicy one as Fahy’s Daphne and James’ Cameron Sullivan were known for dipping out of their marriage to spice things up. Meanwhile, Lacy’s Shane Patton and Daddario’s Rachel Patton played a miserable pair of newlyweds in the first season at the Hawaiian location who ultimately come to a place of understanding – that is, after Shane commits murder. With the Sullivan’s carefree take on life and the Patton’s uptight attitudes, this is precisely the crossover episode that we deserve.

What’s Happening With ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

Close

While the Pattons and the Sullivans may not be returning just yet, the first two seasons of The White Lotus notably earned bragging rights that challenged the MCU by assembling a call sheet of revered names, and Season 3 is no different. So far, those set for what’s sure to be an unforgettable vacation include Leslie Bibb (About My Father), Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Michelle Monaghan (The Heartbreak Kid), Parker Posey (Scream 3), Dom Hetrakul (The Man with the Iron Fists 2), Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Tayme Thapthimthong (Mechanic: Resurrection), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Miloš Biković (Beyond the Edge), Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest), Morgana O’Reilly (Neighbours), and more.

At the moment, Season 3 of The White Lotus is expected to arrive on HBO in 2025. You can find out everything we know about the production here in our handy guide and get caught up on the first two seasons now streaming on Max.

Watch Now