Murray Bartlett has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He won for his role as Armand in HBO Max series The White Lotus.

Also nominated in the category were Bartlett's The White Lotus co-stars Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn, Pam & Tommy's Seth Rogen, and Dopesick stars Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg. In his acceptance speech, that was sweet and to the point, Bartlett shouted out his family, and of course his co-stars.

The first season of the series followed the staff and guests at The White Lotus resort in Hawai'i. The series was renewed for a second season after garnering an impressive 20 Emmy nominations. The second season will move away from Hawai'i and instead head to the Mediterranean, with the new setting being at a White Lotus resort in Sicily. The series also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, and Simona Tabasco.

Image via HBO

The second season is expected to premiere in October. A trailer was recently released for the followup, featuring Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid-Hunt narrating a promotional spot for the White Lotus's Petal and Blossoms rewards program. The offbeat nature of the commercial promises even more off-beat hijinx, where things at the resort are not all they seem to be.

The Emmys were held on Monday, September 12, following the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony the week before. The ceremony was hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Keenan Thompson and honored the best in television from the past year.

Check out the trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 below: