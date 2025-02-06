There’s a moment during every season of Mike White’s award-winning series, The White Lotus, where viewers are undoubtedly wishing they were wining and dining at one of the titular resort’s dreamy locales. Of course, then someone gets murdered, and that feeling goes away, but still, the luxurious and relaxing vibes are A+, they’re just sadly wasted on clueless and selfish rich people. But now, even those of us who can only dream of going to a resort as magnificent as The White Lotus, can drink like one of the hotel’s most esteemed guests thanks to Sarah Gualtieri’s The White Lotus Official Cocktail Collection. In Collider's exclusive sneak peek, readers can check out the tantalizing beverages, and learn more about the drinks that you’ll be able to shake up when you purchase the title wherever you buy your books.

Today, we’re thrilled to share two boozy recipes and two mocktails from Gualtieri’s The White Lotus Official Cocktail Collection. Each drink is perfect to unwind with after a day of stress or makes for a wonderful addition to your weekend festivities or even serves as a pairing at your next dinner party. Drink deep with your eyes as you pour over the White Linen in Thailand, which boasts a gin base and packs plenty of heat thanks to a Thai chile syrup that Gualtieri’s book will also teach you how to make. Set the tone for your evening with The White Lotus Arrival Cocktail, which blends a tea-infused vodka base with a refreshing punch of lemon and mint. For those looking to stay hydrated, there’s The White Lotus Spa Cocktail, which rehydrates with coconut water and revitalizes with mint. Finally, there's the Vacation Morning run, for those who forwent alcohol the night before and are looking to get their day started with a delicious mix of orange juice, soda water, and grenadine.

These are just three of the cocktails featured in Gualtieri’s latest book, with others like the Jasmine Lychee Martini and the Mango Sunrise offering something for every taste bud out there. If The White Lotus Official Cocktail Collection is a hit, you might also want to dip into the gangster-filled world of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) with the author’s previous publication, The Sopranos: The Official Cocktail Book.

