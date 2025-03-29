Anyone who has ever watched The White Lotus knows that few shows serve up one-liners as effortlessly as the Mike White series. Whether it is Tanya McQuoid's (Jennifer Coolidge) clueless rich-lady musings, Valentina's (Sabrina Impacciatore) sharp Italian bluntness, or, more recently, Victoria's (Parker Posey) unfiltered observations, the HBO Max hit is packed with dialogue that's not just funny but biting and instantly quotable.

While some lines are comedy gold, quickly becoming beloved Internet memes forever, others are unexpectedly profound, offering thought-provoking moments where you actually stop and reflect. These lines serve as a testament to the show's genius in blending sharp satire with social commentary. To celebrate the series' astounding acting performances and exceptional writing, we look back at the 10 best The White Lotus one-liners that have left a lasting impact on global viewers, ranging from improvised gems to wickedly written burns.