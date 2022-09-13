The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.

Season 1 of The White Lotus followed the staff and guests at the Hawaiian resort, aptly titled The White Lotus. After the critically acclaimed first season, HBO renewed the series for another outing, which will see some of its characters heading to a new location. Rather than Hawai'i, the second season will head to the Mediterranean, with a White Lotus resort located in Siciliy.

The White Lotus garnered an impressive twenty Emmy nominations this year, which is testament to just how much this series became a favorite to a lot of viewers. In addition to this evening's wins, the series won a handful it's of nominations last week at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The White Lotus will return for a second season, with Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. Additional cast will include Aubrey Plaza Will Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, Jon Gries, and Leo Woodall. Mike White created, wrote, and directed the series.

