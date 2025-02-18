HBO's The White Lotus just returned for its third season, and it already promises plenty of unhinged chaos. The show once again stars an ensemble of excellent performers, including Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Walton Goggins, many of which will undoubtedly steal the focus and become audience favorites before the season is over.

Indeed, The White Lotus has become such a successful show thanks to its incredible ensemble of actors, who often deliver career-best work thanks to Mike White's witty, biting, and demented screenplays. Throughout the show's two previous seasons, many actors left a strong impression on audiences thanks to their unforgettable work. This list will rank the best performances in The White Lotus based on the actor's portrayal, the character's journey, and the reception from the industry.

10 Michael Imperioli

As Dominic Di Grasso in Season 2

Image via HBO

Emmy winner Michael Imperioli appears in The White Lotus Season 2 as Dominic Di Grasso, a Hollywood producer and sex addict traveling with his father and son to reconnect with their Sicilian roots. Imperioli brings his gravitas to a role that is basically the straight man in a season filled with wackier and more exuberant characters.

Imperioli's task isn't easy. He lacks the big, wild moments that other actors get and is instead a quieter and subtler presence in the narrative, especially toward the last episodes. However, the actor is more than capable of handling the challenge, delivering one of the show's most impactful performances while keeping Dominic a mostly introspective figure.

9 Steve Zahn

As Mark Mossbacher in Season 1

Image via HBO

The underrated Steve Zahn steals every scene he's in in Season 1 of The White Lotus. The actor plays Mark Mossbacher, the husband of the powerful CEO Nicole (Connie Britton), who experiences a health scare during a family vacation with his family.

Zahn is in his comfort zone as Mark. However, both the actor and Mike White are unafraid to test the limits of said zone, pushing Mark's story into increasingly wilder territory without ever reaching the same lunacy of other characters. The result is a performance that is both familiar but not necessarily expected, a showcase for an actor who doesn't often get to show the true extent of his abilities.

8 Simona Tabasco

As Lucia Greco in Season 2