The White Lotus is still going strong. It's one of the best shows on Max, and season three is picking up steam as it enters its back-half. Much of what makes this social satire so popular are its characters and their dialogue, covering both people who frequent the hotel and those who work at the hotel. There is a lot of room for displaying their differences in wealth and societal status, in what people achieve through privilege versus what they earn through hard work and putting up with nonsense.

The best quotes in this series aren't all humorous, but this show can be one of the funniest ones out there when it wants to be. Frankly, this entire list could belong to Tanya McQuoid's greatest moments—as Jennifer Coolidge knocks her role out of the park for two seasons in a row. But there are plenty of great lines from other characters too, and they must also be acknowledged. Whether they're completing someone's character arc, illustrating the structural difference between the upper and lower classes, making us fall off our chairs in laughter, or doing a mixture of these, the best quotes in Mike White's brainchild are easy to remember. Ranked by their levels of humor, drama, and insights, here are the ten best lines in the series so far.