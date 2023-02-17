The first two seasons of the Jennifer Coolidge-starring show are on HBO Max now.

Love the strange but catchy The White Lotus Season 2 theme but wish it were more danceable? Well, you're in luck, because internationally renowned electronic music artist Tiësto has just released a remix of 'Renaissance', the eerie theme music for the widely popular second season of The White Lotus.

Of the remix, Tiësto said that "[a]s a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn’t be more excited to be releasing the official remix." He continued, saying that he "...was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I’m thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official.”

The White Lotus is one of HBO's most popular series. Premiering in 2021, the first season of the anthology series followed a mixture of White Lotus resort guests and employees in their Hawaii location. The second season took place in Italy, with a similar format, following the lead-up of events leading up to a tragic death on the resort's premises. The second season included an entirely new cast of characters, except for Tanya McQuoid, played by the legendary Jennifer Coolidge.

The second season featured a star-studded cast including Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli. The series is created by Mike White and is a biting satire of contemporary society that challenges viewers' perspectives on their own view of the world while also providing ample humor and meme-able content, mostly thanks to Jennifer Coolidge's amazing performance as the tragic Tanya.

Tiësto's remix is titled “Renaissance” (THE WHITE LOTUS) [Tiësto Remix], and follows Tiësto’s latest release, “10:35,” which was co-created by Tiësto and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae. The song was created in partnership with Dubai’s new resort Atlantis The Royal. His White Lotus remix is available to stream and download here.

Tiësto is a world-famous electronic music artist. He has sold more than 36 million albums over his incredibly successful career. On top of this, he has racked up over 11 billion worldwide streams and six Billboard hits. And Tiësto's career is only getting started.

The new remix of "Renaissance" brings Tiësto's signature danceability to the ear worm of a television theme. It will make you want to rewatch the summery Italian second season of the hit HBO series.

All episodes of The White Lotus are now available to stream on HBO Max. You can listen to Tiësto's latest remix below.