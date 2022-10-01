Emmy-winning series The White Lotus is a sunbathed take on the whodunit mystery genre, creating a high tension who-dun-what that keeps viewers guessing throughout its six episodes. The series begins where it ends, and we immediately learn that someone was killed at the luxurious island resort. As time flashes back to one week prior, viewers are led to believe time and time again that a different character would end up in the wooden human remains box being loaded onto the plane. In a seemingly peaceful setting, a tribal heartbeat of a soundtrack grows in intensity, and tensions rise in the wait for something to go terribly wrong.

If you were surprised by the series’ final climax and believed someone else would end up in that box, we’re all in the same boat. Ahead of the second season's premiere next month, we take a closer look at every red herring in The White Lotus Season 1 that led viewers down a twisted, dead-end path.

"Where’s Your Wife?"

The one person who we know is definitely not in the box is Shane Patton (Jake Lacy). In the opening scene, Shane is asked where his wife is, and his response was to tell the strangers, “No offense, leave me the fuck alone.” He then looks out the window to watch the body be loaded on board. Immediately, we're led to believe that his wife, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), is the one who dies.

"Are They Bigger?"

Upon checking into the resort, Nicole (Connie Britton) and Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn) discuss the likelihood of the latter having testicular cancer. Mark is exasperated and distant as he awaits his test results and speaks to his son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) about remembering him in a positive way. His wife is the only person in the family who knows of his concerns and attempts to keep him positive. Luckily, they find out that the test came back negative, and Mr. Mossbacher’s cancer leading to the resort death is out of the equation.

"If It Died, I Think We Would Have Heard."

Image via HBO

On her first day on the job, trainee employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) goes into labor prematurely; a terrifying situation that brings her much physical pain. Lani screams and writhes as she awaits her doctors while laboring in resort manager Armond's (Murray Bartlett) office. In the following episode, we learn that Lani survived the unexpected birth, as does the baby, with Armond later telling spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), “If it died, I think we would have heard.”

"Hawaiian K-Hole?"

Back in the Mossbachers' suite, daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O'Grady) decide that they are bored and dig into their large stash of drugs. When Olivia’s dad sees the weed and pills he jokingly asks if the pair are opening a Mexican pharmacy, but the girls play it off, stating they are Paula’s prescriptions. The pair stay up all night smoking weed and “making lesbian noises,” as little brother Quinn so eloquently puts it. The next day on the beach, the pair are doing bumps of ketamine on lounge chairs and appear to be having a very intense experience. When their trip is interrupted by a distraught Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), the girls up and leave, forgetting their bag of drugs on the beach. With the collection of pills, powders, and plants no longer in their possession, the possibility of one of them overdosing is no more.

"I Was on This… Canoe."

Image Via HBO

Quinn, who is pointedly inexperienced with nature, wakes up on the beach to see whales in the distance. Mesmerized by their beauty and majesty, the idea of him trying to swim out and drowning crosses our minds as the second episode ends. Quinn later joins a team of rowers on a canoe excursion after they invite the inexperienced outdoorsman to join for the extra weight. Viewers began to fear that the frustrated young man, who is treated awkwardly if not badly by his family, might not make it back from the excursion. Quinn is last seen leaving his family at the airport, though — not in the box, but on foot with his backpack in hand, deciding to remain on the island and join his new friends on the water.

"I Have Tequila… I Have Other Things."

Sharply dressed and ever attentive hotel manager Armond puts Paula's lost bag in his desk and realizes that there is a trove of drugs inside. Having spoken about his issues with addiction previously, and ultimately breaking that sobriety, the possibility of him overdosing is now on the table, especially since his drug intake increases significantly as the days go on.

"I’ll Be Fine."

Image via HBO

After Mark learns the truth about his late father's lifestyle, he begins drinking heavily before a scuba lesson. His son reminds him that they’re supposed to be in the water later that day, to which Mark replies that he’ll be fine, downing another Bloody Mary. At this point, it is now a possibility that Mark will drown before even making it out of the pool.

"Love Is Alive, but the Spark… It’s Dead."

Mark, still heavily intoxicated, strikes up a conversation with Rachel Patton at one of the resort's restaurants. Mark, frustrated and unfulfilled in his sex life, and Rachel, angry with Mark’s wife and her own husband, share an intimate conversation, and the possibility of them having a tropical fling hovers over the entire scene. Given Mr. Patton’s short temper, it's believable that this affair would lead to him attacking and possibly killing Mark or Rachel. Alas, Rachel becomes uncomfortable with the sexual nature of the conversation and leaves the restaurant.

"Where Were You?"

Olivia notices Paula eyeing Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), a waiter at the resort. After Olivia later catches her sleeping with the resort employee, tensions rise between the two friends. The young ladies' dynamic is odd, appearing to be a mix of hatred, friendship, and possibly something more. Olivia’s jealous, and seemingly always on-edge, personality leaves one wondering if she is hiding a dark secret and has the ability to kill her friend — or the man she caught her sleeping with.

"Sorry, It’s the Cigars."

Tanya McQuoid meets a rugged, smooth-talking gentleman, Greg (Jon Gries), who asks her to dinner that evening, and a reborn Tanya agrees. Viewers were quick to notice Greg’s persistent cough. He first states it's the result of smoking cigars with his work pals, but later reveals to Tanya that he has health issues, and states that she shouldn’t be surprised if he unexpectedly drops dead. The two then make plans to head to Honolulu together, the same location that the body-laden plane is headed.

"I Can Give You Something. Well… I Can Help You Take It."

Image via HBO

Paula feels bad about the colonization of the Hawaiian people's land and offers to help her new beau Kai, who needs to hire an expensive lawyer in order to get their land back. Paula tells him the code to the Mossbacher family’s safe along with what time the room should be empty. When Mark and Nicole get into an argument and end up not going on their chartered boat ride, they walk into their room being robbed. Kai throws Nicole to the ground and then scuffles with Mark. As they exchange blows to the head, it signals every possibility that one of them might die in the confrontation.

"That’s the Knife They Gave Us to Cut the Pineapples."

News of the robbery spreads through the resort quickly. When the Pattons hear of the thief, Shane states that he wishes he had a weapon. He then goes to a fruit plate in the other room and retrieves a large knife intended for pineapple. Things then escalate between the newlyweds, with Rachel stating that she made a mistake marrying him, calling him a man-baby, and getting her own room at the resort. The man-baby has shown that he has a short temper, and has grown increasingly more erratic in the days after he didn’t get the Pineapple Suite. The two argue with the knife beside them, though Shane doesn’t pull the blade on his regretful wife.

"You’re an Amazing Person."

Tanya tells Belinda that she has changed her mind about funding the business startup, stating that she is trying to get out of the pattern of using her money to control people. Belinda, who had gotten her hopes up over the week, is too kind to kill Tanya, but what happens on the island stays on the island.

"They Exploit Me, I Exploit You. Crash and Burn."

Image via HBO

Armond, learning of his upcoming firing due to Shane’s incessant cry-babying, throws a rager in his office with a handful of shirtless bell boys and the last of the drugs. In an increasingly erratic high state, Armond gets a wild look in his eye like he’s had the most dastardly of ideas. Without a word, he heads swiftly towards the Pattons' room with the grace of a man with a drug-fueled plan. Would he kill Shane for getting him fired? Well, what he did was quite appalling, and the way in which his escape ended was somewhere between shocking and expected. As a sense of calm washes back onto the island's beaches, the surviving characters are completely unaware of how close to death they came.