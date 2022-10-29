In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Thankfully for fans of The White Lotus, HBO renewed the show for another season, which is set in a new location (Sicily) and features a mostly new cast. Therefore, we've created a comprehensive, easy-to-read guide that will tell you all you need to know about the cast and characters of The White Lotus Season 2.

Image Via HBO

Related:'The White Lotus' Season 2 Review: Mike White Makes Lightning Strike Twice

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Image via HBO

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt is one of the few returning characters from Season 1. In that, Tanya is a buffoonish woman who goes to the White Lotus in Hawaii to bury her mother's ashes. Fortunately, she meets a man who accepts her for who she is. In this new season, Tanya and this man, who is now her husband, travel to the White Lotus in Sicily for a romantic getaway.

Outside of returning to her Emmy-winning role, Jennifer Coolidge has appeared in several movies including American Pie, A Cinderella Story, and Promising Young Women as well as several other shows such as 2 Broke Girls, Gravity Falls, and The Watcher.

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt

Image via HBO

Greg Hunt is another returning character from Season 1. He is introduced as a guest at the White Lotus in Hawaii who falls in love with Tanya. Even though Greg tells Tanya he's terminally ill, she still accepts him and, the two continue their romance in this new season. Jon Gries is best known for playing Uncle Rico in the beloved indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite. He's also popped up in other movies and shows such as Get Shorty and Lost.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

Image via HBO

Valentina is the hard-working manager of the White Lotus in Sicily who expects nothing but the best from her employees. Up until this point, Sabrina Impacciatore is primarily known for appearing in Italian movies and shows such as The Last Kiss and Disokkupati. She's also been nominated for two David di Donatello awards, the Italian equivalent of the Oscars.

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Image via HBO

Portia is Tanya's assistant who goes with her to Sicily, much to Greg's chagrin. Haley Lu Richardson is best known for her supporting roles in the coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen and the psychological horror film Split. She has also appeared in several other shows including Ravenwood, Recovery Road, and Jane the Virgin.

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Image via HBO

Harper Spiller is a woman who travels with her husband to Sicily to spend time with his college roommate. Aubrey Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation and the Shadow King in the FX superhero series Legion. She's also appeared in several movies such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Ingrid Goes West, and Emily the Criminal.

Related:'The White Lotus' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Image via HBO

Ethan Spiller is a newly wealthy man who is invited by his college roommate to vacation with him and his wife in Sicily. Will Sharpe is most recognized for playing Shun in the British sitcom Flowers, which he also wrote and directed. Other shows that Sharpe has appeared in include Casualty, Sherlock, and Dirk Gently.

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan

Image via HBO

Cameron is a wealthy and successful businessman who along with his wife invites his college roommate, Ethan Spiller, to spend time with him and his wife Daphne in Sicily. Theo James is best known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent films. He also appeared in the last two Underworld movies and had a leading role in the Netflix animated series Castlevania.

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan

Image via HBO

Daphne is Cameron's stay-at-home wife who comes with him to Italy to vacation with Ethan and Harper. Meghann Fahy is most recognized for playing Sutton Brady in the Freeform dramedy The Bold Type and for playing Hannah O'Connor in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. Other shows she's appeared in include The Good Wife, Chicago Fire, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

Image via HBO

Dominic Di Grasso is a Hollywood producer who travels to Sicily with his father and son to explore their ancestry. Also, all the women in their family hate him. Michael Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in the beloved HBO crime drama The Sopranos, which netted him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Imperioli has also appeared in several films such as Goodfellas, Jungle Fever, and Bad Boys.

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Image via HBO

Bert Di Grasso is an old man who travels with his son and grandson to Sicily. Despite his declining health, Bert still thinks of himself as thriving. F. Murray Abraham became more well known after winning an Oscar for playing Antonio Salieri in the 1984 biopic Amadeus. He's also appeared in several other movies such as Scarface, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Grand Budapest Hotel as well as several other shows such as Homeland, Mythic Quest, and Moon Knight, in which he voiced the Moon god Khonshu.

Related:7 Shows Like ‘The White Lotus’ to Watch for More Dark Comedy About Class

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso

Image via HBO

Albie is a well-meaning college graduate who's trying to maintain order between his father Dominic and his grandfather Bert during their trip. Adam DiMarco got his start in acting after appearing in several family-friendly TV movies from the early 2010s such as Rebel Radio, Kiss at Pine Lake, and Zapped. Since then, he's had reoccurring roles in the Syfy series The Magicians and the Netflix series The Order.

Tom Hollander as Quentin

Image via HBO

Quentin is an English expatriate who comes to Sicily with his nephew. Tom Hollander has appeared in several movies such as Pride & Prejudice, Gosford Park, and In the Loop as well as several other shows such as American Dad!, The Night Manager, and Harley Quinn. He also acted in several theatrical productions including Tom Stoppard's Travesties, which netted him a Tony nomination. He recently had a lead role on the British spy thriller series Ipcress File.

Leo Woodall as Jack

Image via HBO

Jack is the handsome nephew of Quentin, who is vacationing with him in Sicily. As of this writing, Leo Woodall hasn't popped up in much besides the film Cherry and the series Vampire Academy, but he is set to appear in two upcoming shows: the Russo Brothers' Citadel and Netflix romantic dramedy One Day.

Beatrice Grannò as Mia

Image via HBO

Mia is a local singer looking for her big break. Much like Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannò has mostly appeared in Italian movies and shows up until this point such as The Time of Indifference and Zero.

Simona Tabasco as Lucia

Image via HBO

Lucia is Beatrice's friend and someone who often visits the White Lotus in the hopes that she can receive work from its rich guests. Simona Tabasco is another Italian actress in this cast who got her start in Italian movies and shows such as Perez and I bastardi di Pizzofalcone.

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 30 at 9 PM EST/6 PM PST on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes airing weekly.

Watch on HBO Max