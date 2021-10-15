After confirming The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO, TV Line is now revealing that the first guest of the resort and wellness center has already been booked, as fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge is set to reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid. Highly praised by critics, the dark humor satire premiered back in July and followed a group of entitled wealthy people who made the lives of the employees of the five-star resort a living hell.

Season 2 will reportedly center around a different White Lotus property, abandoning the Hawaiian scenery and relocating to somewhere in Europe. In Season 1, Tanya booked a stay at the White Lotus because her deceased mother wanted to have her ashes spread in Hawaii. While she was mourning, she also found love and connected with a skilled masseuse, to devastating consequences.

This time, we might get to see another side of Tanya, as she will probably no longer be mourning a dead relative and will have a fresh new batch of employees to torment. And if you’re thinking about seeing other familiar faces in Season 2, series creator Mike White wants you to know that he will do his best to bring some other fan-favorites back:

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he explained. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

Aside from Coolidge, The White Lotus also starred Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady, and Natasha Rothwell. No release date has been announced for Season 2 yet. Season 1 of The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max now.

