We’re one step closer to seeing a new cast of characters (and the return of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) check into Italy’s location of the titular hotel from HBO’s The White Lotus. According to Deadline, filming for the sophomore season of the comedy-drama has officially wrapped. While much of the next installment saw cameras rolling inside and around Sicily’s San Domenico Palace Taormina, the rest of filming was carried out at Lumina, an offshoot of Cinecittà.

It’s been a great year for the Mike White created and penned series after taking home several wins of their impressive 20 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, which were held just last week. Up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy, the celebrated series bagged the award for Outstanding Limited Series. Meanwhile, Coolidge and her co-star Murray Bartlett took home the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, respectively.

As for the series’ creator, White landed awards for Outstanding Writing for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Not only a pivotal moment for his career, but the honors would mark him down in the Survivor hall of fame as he is the only ex-contestant to take home an Emmy Award.

Image via HBO

The first season of The White Lotus centered around the staff and needy guests at the eponymous Hawaiian resort. Coolidge’s performance as the grieving heiress was so loved by audiences that she’ll be one of two members returning to the anthology series. Along with Coolidge, viewers can expect to see her character’s love interest Greg (Jon Gries), also making a comeback. As teased in a recent trailer, which you can see below, the second season will take place in Sicily and act as the jumping off point for an entirely new set of outlandish guests who impose their every need, no matter how small, on the exhausted employees.

With an absolutely stacked call sheet filled with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the cast is set to include Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

As filming is now complete, we can expect to see a lot more The White Lotus teasers and trailers coming our way in the approaching days. As of right now, a specific release date hasn’t been set, but we know the series plans to hit HBO sometime in October. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the first teaser from Season 2 of The White Lotus below.