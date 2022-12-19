Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.HBO's The White Lotus has long succeeded with flying colors when it comes to mocking upper class stereotypes, but Season 2's eye-roll-inducing depiction of the "Finance Bro" may just be its best satire yet.

With movies like Wolf of Wall Street, Sex and the City, or American Psycho, the Finance Bro is depicted as, well, a colossal douche. At times, the real-life examples do not always stray far from the truth. We've all seen the Finance Bro who looks like he probably wore boat shoes and loafers without socks to frat parties and Brooks Brothers vests in the fall. His older brother is married and has a beautiful home in Connecticut with two kids and a golden retriever, while this guy frequents wine tastings but still takes shots of Fireball on a Sunday to beat the "Sunday Scaries." He always has cocaine on him and probably orders bottle service, no matter the price, even though he doesn't have the money for it. When he does settle down, his habits change very little except that he now has to hide them from his spouse.

Honestly, it's a vibe.

In The White Lotus Season 2, we see the grown-up Finance Bro in full force with Theo James in a role that is deeply detestable, that of Cameron Sullivan. Cameron cycles between being a loving husband and father and intense partier, which signals that he is no stranger to casual drug usage. He gives off big "I Started My Career With a Small Loan From My Father of 200k" energy and must always prove he could have done it all without the help. In contrast, we have his college roommate Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who has just come into new wealth and is wary of becoming part of the nouveau riche with his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Harper has similar concerns in terms of their social standing. She resents her newfound wealth but respects what it may bring her. The two couples are sharing an awkward, but lavish vacation together at The White Lotus, and the tension could not be higher.

Finance Bros Assert Their Dominance

Between the two main couples in The White Lotus Season 2, the Sullivans seem almost perfect. Cameron and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) decidedly "don't fight," have passionate, loud sex regularly, and FaceTime their children everyday. However, something is missing. Daphne does not express many opinions, but when she does, it's clear that she is not as happy as she appears. At the start of their stay at The White Lotus, Cameron and Daphne are depicted as being a perfect couple who rarely fight, have fun, and are both effortlessly charming — but also so out of touch that they suck. They seem to be intimately connected in a way that seems impossible.

In truth, Cameron and Daphne are absolutely out of sync, even though it's impossible to see that in the first few episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 because they laugh and make passionate love each night. But, they masquerade perfection in order to appear like they have a happy marriage. Interestingly, Cameron often takes charge and uses his past as a bro to dominate the conversation between Daphne, Ethan, Harper, and himself. What's more interesting is that he constantly attempts to assert his dominance over Harper and Ethan. Although the conversation may be even-sided, Cameron finds a way to make himself the most influential player in the room. What makes it alarming, however, is that he does it so creepily and stealthily.

A puzzling moment of this characteristic is the swim trunks changing scene. Ethan lets Cameron borrow his swim trunks in a moment of character-appropriate sweetness because Cameron lost his clothes on the plane ride. In a disturbing moment, Cameron strips down naked to change his shorts while Harper is in the same room, able to see him. This nakedness is so unnecessary that it seems to be an act of aggression. In so doing, he makes Harper uncomfortable. In a moment that is even more disturbing, Harper brings this up to Ethan but is dismissed.

The relationship between the Spillers in The White Lotus is already complicated; they are in a rut. What makes this scene where Harper tells Ethan about the swim trunks so poignant is that Ethan's disbelief reflects his feeling toward his marriage. He may love Harper; she may be his soulmate, but he cannot believe Harper over his college bro Cameron. What's ironic is that Cameron has never been a good friend, as he has tried to assert dominance over Ethan before. Even so, Ethan believes his friend, prioritizing his profitable friendship over his marriage.

Finance Bros Cheat (Unapologetically)

When Cameron does cheat, he dismisses his actions by explaining that "everyone cheats." Somehow, this turn to cheating is not surprising despite the boldness of the act, given the fact that he is a living embodiment of the Finance Bro stereotype. As a result, Cameron chooses to have sex with Lucia (Simona Tabasco). This moment in The White Lotus proves fatal as the act of infidelity is brought to Daphne's attention. Daphne then decides to process Cameron's unfaithfulness, pondering her retaliation. She is hurt but chooses to carry out justice in her way. In a decision that has been disputed or speculated by many watchers, Daphne invites Ethan to (presumably) have sex with her on a separate island in a way that is so subtle the viewer can't tell what may happen next. Although it is unclear whether they had sex, the possibility is suggestive enough. The sad irony is that Cameron and Daphne are equally manipulative and may actually deserve each other.

Cameron desperately wants to prove his power over Ethan, and that's what makes him realistic. We all know a Cameron, and we all wish he would go away sometimes, but he stays. Cameron knows what's good for him, and he is, therefore, unbeatable.

So, where are Camerons in the real world? The answer, so that we can avoid them, is everywhere. Art imitates life, so the view of the Finance Bro is constant. Film and television are bombastic, so the idea of this realism is not something to deter you but something to accept. The Camerons of the world are here, but they aren't infallible. Don't worry; if you haven't found one yet, you will.