HBO Max's The White Lotus may not have a release date for its highly anticipated second season yet, but the streamer gave out a tease of what's to come with a new sizzle reel for its upcoming shows. Alongside House of the Dragon and Westworld, among others, the dark comedy got a small clip that briefly shows off the new spa and some fresh and returning faces that will be checking in later this year.

Although it's short, the footage starts off with a somewhat big reveal - Greg (Jon Gries) is back alongside Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, confirming their budding romance endured the first season and will carry on. The pair are seen riding together on a motorcycle with Tanya clutching onto Greg as they presumably speed toward the resort. Then the clip cuts to the new fabulous spa set in Sicily. Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays the new resort hostess Valentina, welcomes her latest guests, played by Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy, as they prepare for a relaxing stay amidst the idyllic scenery with some ice-cold drinks. If Season 1 was any indication though, these couples aren't going to be that at peace at the White Lotus.

Also coming to the resort in this new season's ensemble are F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and Leo Woodall. Last Season saw viewers taken to the Hawaii location, another beautiful locale with Murray Bartlett at the helm. It followed a slew of guests on their week in paradise at the resort, only things didn't go as planned for everyone evolved. As their stay unfolded, the dark complexities of their situations, and the resort itself, begin to emerge, showing that life for these rich patrons and the smiling resort staff that cater to them isn't so rosy. Season 2 will be an anthology focusing on the lives and the dramatic stories of a new set of patrons and staff at the Italian resort.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 5 Shows That Will Have You Dreaming of a Summer Vacation

The White Lotus was created, written, and directed by Mike White and the first season starred Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, and Sydney Sweeney among others alongside Bartlett and Coolidge. That starry ensemble and the excellent writing around them made the show an instant hit with fans and critics alike, garnering a staggering 20 Emmy nominations among many other television accolades; this inspired HBO to renew the hit series in spite of its original status as a limited series.

With White returning and a new, equally loaded cast coming to Sicily this time around, Season 2 is shaping up as a return to form for the series. Gries' return will only add to the speculation as to what role Coolidge will have in the upcoming outing. Their love may be put to the test once again as they endure another stay at the titular resort.

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres later this year. Check out the clip below: