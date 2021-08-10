The White Lotus is one of the best shows I've seen this year and while it was, indeed, a six-part limited series, HBO just announced that it'll be bringing back the show -- or at least the title -- for Season 2. C'mon, you knew there'd be a catch.

The next chapter of The White Lotus will leave Hawaii behind and follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Hailing from creator Mike White, the show is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort that follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

The White Lotus achieved consistent week-over-week growth for both on HBO and HBO Max, where it currently ranks #1 among all series. White wrote and directed the series, and he also served as an executive producer alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall, while Mark Kamine served as a co-executive producer.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us," HBO's Francesca Orsi said in a statement.

The first installment of The White Lotus starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jack Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Brittany O'Grady, Lukas Gage, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, and the luminous Jennifer Coolidge.

It's a shame that none of them will return, but I do believe that The White Lotus lends itself to this kind of multi-season format, especially if White can find a way to radically reinvent the show each year. The fact that the locale is changing is important, as I wouldn't just want to see a new group of rich people at the same hotel, so expect the weather -- and perhaps the continent -- to be different next season. And lastly, be grateful this isn't as egregious as the time HBO brought back Big Little Lies for a second season.

