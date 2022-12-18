Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

The second season of HBO's The White Lotus brought with it even more tension, confusion, and twists than the first. From the very first scene, fans were already submerged into the "Who was killed" and "Who killed who" mystery, sending everyone into a theorizing frenzy for the rest of the season. Now that the epic Season 2 finale of The White Lotus has concluded, and we can answer those questions, we can dive into other things we picked up on — from breaking down the relationships between rich couples to focusing on what made this season of The White Lotus even better than the first: highlighting the locals instead of merely putting them aside. It's safe to say that they did a particularly great job with Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) because the fans cannot stop talking about this duo who are quite possibly the best scammers in The White Lotus.

We see the characters arrive at The White Lotus located in Sicily, namely Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), Cameron (Theo James), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), and the Di Grasso men, Dominic, Bert, and Albie (Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Adam DiMarco, respectively). They're impossibly rich and going on a vacation in one of the most beautiful islands in the world. But in true Mike White fashion, drama continues to grow left and right, each one possibly being worse than the other in a whole cacophony of crazy scenarios and jealousy. Guests at The White Lotus can't seem to have a decent holiday, can they?

Besides the guests of The White Lotus, we are also introduced to the Italian locals. We have The White Lotus's manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), and best friends Lucia and Mia. Lucia is a sex worker and Mia is an aspiring singer. We first see the pair hanging around the pier where The White Lotus staff are welcoming the guests on the island, and the two are trying to find out who Lucia's potential client is (whom we later learn is Albie's father, Dominic). Over the course of this season of The White Lotus, we see them being intertwined with different characters, hiding from staff, and everything in between. They may not be the main characters of The White Lotus, but they surely stole the spotlight many times this season and easily became two of the best characters in Season 2.

Mia's Dream Comes True in 'The White Lotus'

Image via HBO Max

As mentioned, Mia's dream is to be a famous singer. When she and Lucia go to The White Lotus — thanks to Dominic granting them access — they visit the bar and restaurant where Mia sees that there is a singer, Giuseppe (Federico Scribani), stationed there. She strikes up some small talk and convinces him to let her play one song, and the crowd applauds her after. This leads to her being more confident with her talent. In order to figure out how to perform again, she suggests to Giuseppe that they should hook up since he's shown an interest in her before. While making out, Mia realizes that he can't get it up, so she rushes to Lucia by the pool. When Lucia is busy hanging out with Albie, Mia ends up opening Lucia's bag and taking what she thinks is Viagra. But when Giuseppe goes back to work after and passes out, she quickly realizes that it was most certainly not Viagra (though she's not about to say that to the staff, let alone Valentina).

You might think she'd feel incredible guilt for what happens to Giuseppe, but not long after, she approaches Valentina and asks if she can take his place while he is in the hospital. Again, Mia manages to successfully convince someone to give her what she wants, no matter the cost...and she's happy! She's just there singing to her heart's content while the other characters at The White Lotus are stewing in their own drama. Mia expresses her gratitude to Valentina, and surprisingly, Mia and Valentina have sex when Mia gently asks Valentina if she has ever had any sexual experience with a woman before. We can definitely say that their night went extremely well as it made Valentina (whom we would assume is very punctual) late for work. Not long after, Giuseppe shows up healthy and, well, alive. Mia suddenly fears that it will mean the end of her job, but Valentina steps up and basically fires Giuseppe. So, it's safe to say that Mia has secured a job as The White Lotus's resident singer. It took a bit of time — and a tad bit of scamming — but she did it, coming out on top as a winner.

Lucia Gets What She Is Owed

Image via HBO Max

Lucia's story is a wild one from beginning to end of Season 2 of The White Lotus. After Dominic says that he doesn't want to continue their affair anymore due to guilt, she finds other guys available: Cameron and Ethan. Lucia and Cameron have sex and party all night long while their wives are in Noto. However, Cameron, not surprisingly, does not pay her in full. Days pass when Lucia is hanging out in the resort and encounters Albie. Eventually, they hook up, and Albie falls for her — with him having no clue what went down between her and his dad. Things are going well for a while, but Lucia is accosted by a guy named Alessio, whom she claims she owes money to, and he won't stop until he gets his share. Albie fears for Lucia's safety, so, in desperation, he asks Dominic if he can give him 50,000 Euros for Lucia. Of course, Dominic says no because it is a very sudden and absurd request. But with a little nudge and promise, he complies.

One night, Cameron finally gives money to Lucia. Albie also tells her that the money has been wired to her account. The two share a passionate night. In the morning, Lucia gets dressed up, takes a last glance at Albie, and quietly leaves. The final scene of the show sees Lucia and Mia roaming the streets of Sicily, looking happy and glowing. Now that is what we call a victory.

And the Best Scamming Duo in 'The White Lotus' Goes To...

Image via HBO Max

With Lucia getting rich and Mia finally doing what she loves, we can conclude that these two really got the last laugh. How they snuck into the resort and wormed their way into the guests and staff is pretty impressive. Even though scamming people isn't totally an ideal way of making it to the top, you can't help but to root for this iconic duo throughout Season 2 of The White Lotus because we, as an audience, got to see their background and how they developed. Plus, it's a bit difficult to share the same sentiment towards the rich people in the resort. The White Lotus crew made a great decision to give more attention to the locals because their stories are just as chaotic and interesting (if not more) than the rich guests at the resort. As the people on social media say: it's not a competition, but Mia and Lucia definitely won the show.