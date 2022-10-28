The premiere of the new season of surprise hit series The White Lotus is now closer than ever, and fans who can’t contain their enthusiasm check-in early with a final teaser. More specifically, the opening credits of Season 2, which we can now watch in full thanks to Vulture. Once again, the series will chronicle the vacation of a group of rich people in a resort – and the employees who have to cater to their every want and need.

The new opening credits song differs from the one presented in Season 1, which was a lot more delicate and subtle. This time around, the song suggests a more vibrant, energetic and fast-paced environment, as it already has been suggested by HBO itself. At the same time, the imagery mirrors the opening montage of Season 1, with a mural depicting art most commonly associated with Europe – the new season is set in Sicily, Italy.

Much like the previous opening, this new one has subtle elements that suggest the cracks in the facade of a beautiful life. While some cracks are shown quite literally, others are hinted at, like the sections of the mural that depict gossip and unfair treatment. As the beat drops in the music, the paintings get more intense, with a lot of nudity, sex, violence, catastrophe, and even murder depicted. Which is, of course, The White Lotus at its best.

Image Via HBO

The White Lotus is created by three-time Emmy winner Mike White, who previously created the HBO series Enlightened and also wrote the screenplay for hugely popular movies such as School of Rock and Pitch Perfect 3. White is also attached to write the upcoming blockbuster Despicable Me 4. Season 1 of The White Lotus managed to earn a huge slate of nominations, and the series took home a whopping amount of 10 wins at the Emmys.

Even though The White Lotus was conceived as an anthology series, White decided to make the seasons interconnected, so we could see familiar faces on vacation again. One of those faces is of fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role of Tanya McQuoid. Aside from her, the ensemble cast of Season 2 also features Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Michael Imperiolini, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander, Leo Woodwall, Beatrice Grannò, Simona Tabasco, and Sabrina Impacciatore.

HBO premieres Season 2 of The White Lotus this Sunday, October 30.

You can watch the opening credits below: