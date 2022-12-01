[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 2, Episode 5, "That's Amore.”]If Albie (Adam DiMarco) really is the nice guy he seems to be, he’s had a rough run in the romance department on The White Lotus Season 2 thus far.

Initially, the spark between Albie and Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia seemed quite promising, but then Jack (Leo Woodall) stepped into the picture and offered Portia a sense of adventure and spiciness that sweet Albie didn’t. After blowing off Albie for Jack at the beach club and engaging in a little jealousy war at the hotel bar, Albie catches Portia just as she's heading off to Palermo for a couple of nights.

Rather than tell Albie she’ll see him when she gets back or even simply, “Have a good one,” Portia closes out the conversation by telling him to, “Have a nice life.” It’s the ultimate sentiment of finality. Whatever was going on between them, it’s done, dead, and very over.

Image via HBO

Why exactly did Portia opt to go that far rather than say a quick and casual goodbye and let things naturally fizzle out? Richardson weighed in on just that during our recent Collider Ladies Night conversation. Here’s her take on the matter:

“I remember that line meaning a lot to me because I do think as much as Portia is so blinded by this desperate need to be around something and someone that makes her feel excited and alive and all of these things, I do think there's a part of her that recognizes just how truly sweet this guy is and how well he means and how safe and stable and healthy it could be for her. So, I remember feeling that there really was a sincerity and a pretty deep sense of, even if it's buried a lot, but a deep sense of actual loss for her that she made this other decision and she hurt this guy and she's probably never gonna see him again. So I remember in that moment being actually kind of emotional, feeling that loss of — and actually like he deserves to have a good life, and there's this loss that I don't get to be a part of that good life because I'm lost and I crave this other journey. So I think that's what it meant for me in that moment.”

Looking for more from Richardson on Portia’s fashion choices, what it was like collaborating with Jennifer Coolidge, and loads more? You can find just that in our uncut 40-minute conversation below: