As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson.

Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time around, creator, writer and director Mike White takes the luxury, overindulgence, and often awful behavior to a White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily. The only main character from Season 1 to bounce from one getaway to the next is Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, and this time around, she's bringing her assistant, Richardson’s Portia, along for the ride.

With The White Lotus well into its Season 2 run, Richardson joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to revisit her early Disney and Nickelodeon ambitions and to discuss how she went on to build a filmography packed with bold genre movies, touching romantic dramas, independent gems, and spicy satire with The White Lotus.

Image via HBO

The original dream for Richardson? Following in Amanda Bynes' footsteps. She explained:

“Something that I think inspired me so much when I was a kid was Disney and Nickelodeon. Watching those shows and those kids my age, I was like, ‘This is my personality! This is what I'm like!’ And also, ‘I'm a ham! I love performing and making people laugh, and I could do that.’ So I honestly think watching The Amanda Show, Amanda Bynes was a big one for me, and I would watch Big Fat Liar over and over … I think that maybe subconsciously was inspiring me from when I was pretty young, and then I got to 14, 15, 16 years old and I was like, ‘I could be doing that, maybe.’ Of course, I didn't end up doing that [laughs], and I met a mean casting director that stood in my way.”

If you’ve got unrelenting determination and passion to pursue a craft and someone blocks your path, there’s a good chance a brand new, unexpected path will present itself, and so it went for Richardson. She continued:

“Watching Disney and Nickelodeon when I was a kid is what I think got that itch inside me of like, 'Oh, I could be there. I could be doing this kind of stuff.' But then I moved to LA and none of those things happened for me. The first thing that I really ever did as an actor that awoke my true potential love for acting and this whole world of giving your emotion to something on a deep, real level and how fulfilling that is and how collaborative that is, and how alive and empathetic and wonderful that is, I think the first experience I had that [with] was the polar opposite of a Disney Channel show. [It] was this independent film called The Last Survivors that I did when I was 17. I was the hero of this post-apocalyptic movie and I got to carry this movie, which was terrifying for me as a 17-year-old because I really didn't know what I was doing at all. But it was also such an incredible learning experience and wake-up call to be like, ‘Whoa, this is why I moved to LA. This is what I'm supposed to be doing. This is what I want to do till I'm dead!’”

Image via Dark Sky Films

After The Last Survivors, Richardson continued to score creatively fulfilling gigs that had her working opposite actors who’d make a big impression on her for a variety of reasons. While discussing co-stars with a similar approach to their work, Richardson immediately pinpointed someone from one of her earliest projects, her Ravenswood co-star Brett Dier:

“Honestly, what first came to my mind, and this is kind of a cute answer, a little bittersweet, but a long, long time ago, like eight, nine years ago now, I was on this ABC Family show called Ravenswood that got canceled after a few episodes. But I remember I had a couple scenes with Brett Dier, who then I ended up dating for like eight years, but I remember we met and we got along, but we didn't have any scenes together, and then this one episode came where we had this scene together and we just handled ourselves the exact same way on set. We made the same amount of jokes, we got into the scene at the same time, we just both were very aligned. And I think that was something that initially attracted me to him.”

Richardson also took a moment to highlight a more recent co-star, someone who's having quite the 2022 and

has a mighty bright future ahead of him, Owen Teague. In addition to starring opposite Andrea Riseborough in the must-see 2022 release, To Leslie, Teague also shares the screen with Richardson in Montana Story. Here's what Richardson had to say about their collaboration:

“Him and I really worked well together. There was a lot of this energy between our two characters where there’s so much resentment and bitterness and pain on the surface, but deep down, there’s this love. We’re brother and sister, and there’s this love that we can’t reach, but we both so desperately want to access again. And so, there were so many scenes where there’s this disconnect and this resentment, this wall between us, but to feel that love we would just hug each other before takes. We would just share really meaningful hugs or even just hold each other’s hand, and we kind of both did that instinctively with each other, and that felt very connected and aligned.”

Image via Bleecker Street

It’s quite an accomplishment to have one new release in a single calendar year. Richardson, however, has three. In addition to The White Lotus Season 2 and Montana Story, Richardson also continued her collaboration with Kogonada by starring in his 2022 A24 release, After Yang. That film had Richardson acting opposite someone who’ll likely become an Academy Award nominee in the near future, Colin Farrell.

“I think [Colin’s] the most present actor that I've ever worked with. He's so there and present, and absolutely no putting anything on. He’s just there. And I remember my first scene that I had with him, we were in this restaurant, we were sitting at the corner of this table, and it was a really quiet scene and there was only one shot of the whole scene. It's like a few minutes long, and there's only one shot, and it’s the two of us. Those kinds of things are the best for me, which is another reason why I just love working with Kogonada because when it's a situation like that, there is no room to not be present and to not just be there because that's what it's all about. It's not about getting a close-up shot and then focusing on the phone. It’s just two people there. And I remember I sat down with him and immediately, everyone was still setting up the lights and everything, but I sat down with him and I was like, ‘Whoa, I'm here and that's it, and we're these people and that's it.’ I didn't realize this in the moment, I realized this after the fact, but I was like, anything that I could have said in those few minutes would have been there with that person, and that’s it.”

Richardson’s latest creative endeavor marks an exciting new personal performance experience because of all the characters she’s played thus far, The White Lotus’ Portia changed the most from first audition to screen. Here’s how she described it:

“Portia more specifically, more than any other character I've played recently, did change so much from when I first auditioned for her and read her character description and had this idea in my mind of who she was and what she was gonna be in the show. When I was auditioning for her, I thought she was gonna be the more grounded, earnest, level-headed character of the show. And I liked that because I think that those are kind of necessary. Maybe less so in The White Lotus than in other projects, but I know there were a couple characters that were more along those lines in the first season, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe Portia’s gonna be that for this season.’ But then, as I read started reading the episodes, I was like, ‘Oh, she's kind of a little bit of a b*tch. Oh, she's self-serving. Oh, she's very, very, self unaware, or un-self aware. Oh, she's very miserable in an ironic way. Oh, she's a narcissist. Oh, she's literally a mini Tanya!’ There were all these things that kept exposing themselves that I was like, ‘Oh, there are things that are relatable about her and the place that she's at in her life, but there's also deeply problematic and f*cked up things about her as well.’ So that kind of made it more fun and complex for me because I was like, ‘Oh, she’s not just this likable little grounded, earnest sweetheart. She's a mess!’ So I actually found that exciting and fun, because I'm a little bit twisted.”

Image via HBO

Looking for some sort of constant while tracking a character who isn’t self-aware, can be impulsive, and mighty selfish? Richardson’s got one for you for Portia:

“Yes, it was this deep, deep angst and craving to feel alive, no matter the cost. Yeah, I know, a little dark, but that's what it was. It wasn't a personality trait. It was this, I guess, desperation — back to that word. No matter the cost, just feeling alive, feeling fulfilled.”

