The White Lotus, created by Mike White, returns for a third season, and audiences are ravenous about what's in store next. Before heading down to the White Lotus Thailand, you might need a refresher on where we last left off. Although the initial two seasons were independent storylines, there were some crossover characters, such as Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who sadly perished at the end of Season 2 in a death that we couldn't help but laugh at. But now that Tanya is dead, that doesn't mean Season 3 will be all new faces. Returning from Season 1 Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, a spa employee at the White Lotus H awaii. Tanya shows interest in investing in Belinda's independent business, but then, just as quickly, pulls out.

Once again taking place at a luxurious White Lotus hotel, Season 2 follows a wide range of characters who set out for some fun in the Italian sun, but receive more than they bargained for. With tons of deception, ulterior motives, and red herrings, it's no surprise that audiences might need a bit of a refresher before diving head-first into Season 3, premiering this Sunday on HBO. From torrid love affairs to wolves in disguise, here's a complete recap of The White Lotus Season 2.

What Happens To 'The White Lotus' Season 2's Most Volatile Couples?