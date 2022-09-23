We're officially just over a month out from taking a trip to Sicily for The White Lotus Season 2. HBO revealed that the highly-anticipated return of Mike White's powerhouse dramedy will arrive just a day before Halloween on Sunday, October 30. This comes just a couple days after the series wrapped filming at Sicily’s San Domenico Palace Taormina and at Lumina just off of Cinecittà. Upon release, the series will also be available to stream over on HBO Max.

The new season will follow a similar premise to its predecessor only with a change of scenery. Rather than relaxing in Hawaii, the guests will enjoy the White Lotus's Sicily location and the idyllic beaches that surround it. The social satire will follow a new group of guests, employees, and more as they mingle at the resort over the course of a week. Season 1 showed, however, that simple relaxation was not the name of the game with this show as the resort was constantly plagued by scandal involving just about everyone who checked in or worked there.

Season 2 will feature another all-star ensemble with F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Although most of the old cast that led the stellar first season to greatness won't be around for the show's return, the new location will see the arrival of an old favorite in the form of Jennifer Coolidge who now has an Emmy for her supporting role in Season 1.

Image via HBO

Coolidge's win was one of many for White's show which pulled a massive 20 nominations for that landmark first season. It managed to take home an impressive ten awards, taking down other juggernauts like the Michael Keaton-led Dopesick and Pam & Tommy among others to win Outstanding Limited Series. White himself earned major plaudits as well, becoming the first former contestant of Survivor to come home with an Emmy or, in his case, three. Outside the limited series award, he also took home Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and the Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie awards. Once again, writing and directing credits go to White on Season 2 with David Bernad and Mark Kamine joining him as executive producers.

Head out to The White Lotus in Sicily with Season 2 on October 30. For now, check out the promo for the upcoming season narrated by Coolidge below: