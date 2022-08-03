HBO has just announced that the second season of their hit series, The White Lotus, will be released this October. The show began as a limited series, but the first season's unexpected mass success caused HBO to renew the satire as an anthology series. The second season will be set in Sicily, while the debut season took place in Hawaii. The only series regular from Season 1 who is set to return is Jennifer Coolidge, who brilliantly portrayed unhinged entrepreneur Tanya McQuoid. In addition to the fall release announcement, a new official image from the upcoming season featuring Coolidge as Tanya has also been released.

The newly-released image features fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid clad in chic attire, something audiences have come to expect from the colorful character. Tanya's fancy sunglasses and pink outfit suggest the character hasn't changed much since her time in Hawaii. In addition to Coolidge, The White Lotus Season 2 will star Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. Jon Gries, who portrayed Tanya's love interest in the first season, will return in a recurring capacity. Mike White returns as the writer and director of The White Lotus's second season.

The first season of The White Lotus was universally acclaimed and has been nominated for 20 awards at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. The most notable Emmy nominations for the show include the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Mike White for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and several acting nominations including ones for Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, and Jennifer Coolidge. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 12, a month before the show's second season premieres. Season 1 of The White Lotus garnered a total of 1.9 million viewers for its finale, indicating that the premiere of the second season will be similarly successful.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Footage Welcomes New Guests to Sicily

In addition to the newest season of The White Lotus, creator Mike White has been tapped to write an animated film titled Migration, as well as Despicable Me 4. While still a successful writer prior to the show's release with films like Chuck and Buck, School of Rock, and Beatriz at Dinner, The White Lotus seems to have catapulted White to superstar status.

While The White Lotus Season 2 does not currently have an official release date, fans can expect to see the season premiere sometime this October.