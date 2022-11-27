From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. Two locals, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), with big dreams of their own frequent the resort in search of work, opportunity and a chance at their big break amongst the wealthy clientele.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Impacciatore, Tabasco and Grannò talked about how much they connected to their characters, trusting the scripts from White, how Grannò found confidence working with her vocal coach Este Haim, and what they think happiness would look like for each of their characters.

Collider: Sabrina, what made you want to be a part of this? Had you seen the first season, or did you just connect to this character?

SABRINA IMPACCIATORE: I didn’t know about the series. When I got the call for the self-tape, I didn’t have an idea about this project. I was shooting a movie in Italy, and I wasn’t ready to do a self-tape, but my agent told me, “You should just take a look at this series.” I watched it during one night. I couldn’t stop watching it. I thought, “Oh, my God, I have to get this role!” So, I made the self-tape in the worst conditions because the people that were supposed to help me got COVID. At the last second, I called my brother and said, “Can you please come home and give me some lines?” So, he came, and my neighbor taped the scenes, and it was so stressful. The day after, my agent sent the self-tape, and after two days, I got the call that Mike White wanted to meet me in person. I can’t tell you how much I prayed, over rituals that I invited, to seduce him unconsciously. And then, when I met him, I thought I had to be a samurai and make him happy with my audition.

After that audition, I had to wait 10 more days, and then I got the call. To me, this project is one of the highest quality projects that is present, in this moment, on this planet. You can imagine the pressure. You can imagine how meaningful it was to me, to have the honor to play this role, but also how stressed I was, how scared and how terrified. I tried to give everything I had, and Mike is such an inspiring artist. He’s one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with. He was my muse. I feel totally devoted to him.

Beatrice, your character, Mia, just wants to be a singer. What was it like to have those moments where you got to just sit at the piano and sing a song? Did you get nervous?

BEATRICE GRANNÓ: Yes. We actually did those scenes at night, so it was 4 o’clock in the morning. I kept drinking ginger tea because I wanted to keep my voice. Everything was live. I was actually really helped and supported by Este Haim. She was there, and we worked together. She was my vocal coach. I really am grateful to her because she managed to really bring my confidence out. When it comes to music, I am so vulnerable because I cannot control what’s happening. So, I felt really vulnerable, and I was so scared. When you play and sing, I don’t have control over it, so it was all very spontaneous. Also, Mike White really wanted for that moment to be real. He wanted me to sit down at the piano and just really bring everything. Sometimes I’d stop. It was never perfect, but it was really exciting.

Simona, women like Lucia are often seen as the victim, but she is very clear in not wanting to be seen that way. What do you want audiences to take from her, as a character?

TABASCO: While we were shooting, the script helped a lot because what Mike wrote was very clear. I felt very protected by the story that Mike had written. I knew it was something that audiences would understand, from the very beginning. I agreed with what Mike had in mind and what was on the page, and that’s what people will see.

What do you think would make each of these women happy? What do you think they really want for themselves?

TABASCO: I think Lucia truly wants to be free. She wants to realize her dream. She wants to feel her age. Sometimes, throughout Lucia’s character development, she didn’t feel her age. She feels like she needs to act older or be more of an adult. But then, she realizes that she’s a 20-something girl, and she wants to be free and act her age.

IMPACCIATORE: What is really interesting about Valentina is that, at the beginning, she doesn’t know what she wants because she doesn’t know herself. She just keeps living her life in a blind way, repeating what she’s used to doing. She’s just focused on work. Work, for her, is a place where she lives. I feel that Valentina doesn’t have another life. She’s disconnected by her job. What I found very original, and I discovered it by playing this character, is that she discovers what she wants while she’s living that. It moved me. She discovers a part of herself that she didn’t even know. It’s like meeting someone that touches something inside you. She’s scared to discover what she needs to discover. That, to me, is what’s really original and special about this character.

GRANNÓ: I think she wants to be seen. She does not want to be invisible. She wants to have somebody there that tells her that she’s good. She appears to be very driven, and she always says, “I am great. I am a great musician. I sing really well. Let me do this.” But at the same time, I think she’s unsure. There are moments when she actually asks herself, “Is this a career, what I’m doing?” So, I think she wants to be appreciated. She doesn’t want to be left out. That’s what she wants.

