We hope you’re ready to return to The White Lotus because you’ve had ample time to pack your bags. The series has now dropped an official trailer, giving us a fleshed outlook of what’s to come when the Mike White created anthology series returns to HBO for its sophomore season on October 30.

Opening on the queen of Season 1, and one of only two returning characters, we see Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) living her best life aboard a yacht. Stepping foot in beautiful Sicily, Italy, viewers are welcomed into the hotel that will be the center of this year’s season. From here, we meet an entirely new set of faces. We see the strained romantic relationship between the Spillers (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe) as well as the beginnings of a family trip of a lifetime shared between the men of the Di Grasso family (F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, and Michael Imperioli). While it may be about making long-lasting family memories, it seems as though Imperioli’s character has some other plans in mind.

There’s also drama brewing between Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries) who you’ll remember from the first season, after Tanya brings her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) on the couple’s romantic Italian getaway. Meanwhile, the Babcocks (Meghann Fahy and Theo James) are hoping to let their hair down a little and are encouraging the Spillers to do the same. Drinks are poured, drugs are ingested, and bad decisions are made with lies, chaos, and death taking center stage in the upcoming season.

Image via HBO

The show’s return was announced back in August 2021, with the location being revealed in January along with a slew of casting announcements. It’s no shock as to why HBO quickly jumped on the chance to renew the title for its lineup. At this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony, the series brought in 11 nominations and five wins including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. It would see eight of its actors nabbing nominations for their performances with Coolidge and Murray Bartlett taking home the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actor, respectively.

A trailer in early September gave us a tiny taste of Season 2’s high life, but left much up in the air. Today’s teaser really rounds things out by focusing on each of the season’s leading characters. You can take in the sunshine and mystery of The White Lotus Season 2 in the trailer below.