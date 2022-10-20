Something sinister is afoot in a new teaser for the upcoming second season of HBO’s The White Lotus. The new lineup of guests are arriving at the titular resort in Sicily, Italy, but their relaxing vacations will come with a side of murder and mayhem. The returning face of Jennifer Coolidge’s fan-favorite character Tanya McQuoid can be seen on where else but a yacht, as a voiceover can be heard saying “I feel like I’m in a dream. It’s very intoxicating.”

Other than Coolidge and her character’s love interest-turned-husband Greg (Jon Gries), the second season of the Emmy sweeping Mike White created series will feature an all new cast of characters. Also receiving closeups in the promo look are Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe who play the Spillers, a married couple traveling to the famed resort seeking a romantic time filled with reconnection. However, judging by both of their knowing glances, the Spillers’ trip will be anything but. The duo will be joined on their journey by fellow couple and friends, the Babcocks (Meghann Fahy and Theo James) who are also featured in the speedy clip sharing a toast to the beginning of their Italian getaway.

Visiting the country with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Michael Imperioli’s Dominic Di Grasso is taking in more than he’s telling his family members as he can be seen looking up at a woman in a hotel room. It’s then that we see a shot of a body bag being carried out by the police, revealing that even the lap of luxury has a dark underbelly.

Along with those featured in the teaser, audiences will also meet several other new characters in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Haley Lu Richardson will portray Tanya’s personal assistant Portia, with Tom Hollander as expat Quentin on vacation with his nephew Jack (Leo Woodwall). Local gals Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) are just looking for a good time while Sabrina Impacciatore will handle all things customer relations as the hotel’s manager, Valentina.

The second season arrives at HBO on October 30, just a little over a month since it swept the Emmys, bringing in 11 nominations and five wins in categories including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress. As the buzz surrounding the show’s sophomore season continues to hum, we can’t wait to see what White and his new (and old) characters checking into the titular hotel have in store for us.

You can catch the teaser below and keep scrolling for The White Lotus Season 2 trailer.