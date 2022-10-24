Vacation is arriving sooner than you think when Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus begins streaming on October 30. Enticing you to get the most out of your stay at the titular resort, the show’s Twitter account has dropped a commercial style clip for their location in Sicily, Italy.

Hearing from Ms. White Lotus herself, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge), viewers are treated to gorgeous shots of the Italian coastline from the deck of a fancy yacht right alongside the fan favorite character. As she dishes out her love for the chain’s locations, we’re given our first real look at the expansive property that guests will check into for Season 2. From luscious gardens and pools to beautifully crafted architecture, The White Lotus’ Sicily location has it all. And, as a voiceover explains, there’s a chance for members to add their names to the Petal & Blossom Circle, allowing them even more access to the luxuries found inside and around the destination.

The second season in the highly talked about and praised Mike White created anthology series will feature an entirely new cast — save for Coolidge and her on-screen husband Greg (Jon Gries). This time, we’ll meet the Spillers, a married couple played by Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe, who are traveling to the famed hotel for a vacation alongside their friends and fellow couple, the Babcocks (Meghann Fahy and Theo James). From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like both pairs are looking to spice up their vacations with more than just a little fun in the sun.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Review: Mike White Makes Lightning Strike Twice

Speaking of spicing things up, Michael Imperiolini’s Dominic Di Grasso has been spotted in many of the first-look-teasers to be having rendezvous with some of the locals while on his family trip with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and his son Albie (Adam DiMarco). The story will also unfold via performances by Haley Lu Richardson, who will play Tanya’s personal assistant Portia; Tom Hollander as expat Quentin who will checking in alongside his nephew Jack (Leo Woodwall); Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as local residents Mia and Lucia, respectively; and Sabrina Impacciatore as the hotel’s doting manager, Valentina.

Grab your boarding passes and upgrade to the Petal & Blossom Circle - or just have your HBO account login ready when The White Lotus returns for its second season on October 30. You can check out the commercial clip below and keep scrolling for this season’s trailer.