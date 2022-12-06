The second season of HBO's scandalous drama The White Lotus continues to attract audiences with its intertwining storylines and shocking narrative twists as Episode 6 of the seven-part series set a new season-high in viewership, with 2.8 million tuning in across HBO Max and HBO cable (as per Variety). The show's new benchmark takes over from the previous season-high in viewership set by Episode 5, where 2.3 million viewers tuned into an episode that featured (spoilers) a sex scene that turned a certain relationship between two characters completely on its head.

Episode 6 of The White Lotus Season 2 sees the various groups of characters taking one step closer to the events that hark back to the two dead victims found in the season premiere. The three generations of the Di Grasso men set off in search of distant relatives, with the aide of Simona Tabsco's Lucia - who has a complicated relationship with two generations of Di Grasso men - as a translator. Lucia finds trouble of her own and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya continues to be swept along in the sordid life of luxury led by Tom Hollander's Quentin. Quentin was at the centre of the shock-ending in Episode 5, but the events of Episode 6, which also feature some uneasy tensions between Theo James' Cameron and the married couple of Aubrey Plaza's Harper and Will Sharpe's Ethan, saw viewership jump by 22% between episodes, as audiences eagerly await the season finale.

The White Lotus Season 2 runs on the same premise as the previous season, in which the story opens with a dead body and then viewers are taken back in time to see events unfold at a luxurious hotel that ultimately leads to the death of the unknown character seen at the beginning of the story. Those events featured an ensemble cast portraying a broad range of characters and narrative threads overlapping to reach the grizzly dénouement.

Image via HBO

In the new season, Hawaii is swapped for Sicily and a whole host of new characters have been introduced, save for the returning Coolidge as Tanya and her now begrudging husband Greg (portrayed by Jon Gries). The events of this series are heading towards the reveal of not one, but two dead characters, who were found off the shore of the hotel's beach by Meghan Fahy's Daphne in the season premiere, which debuted with 1.5 million viewers and is estimated to have now surpassed 10 million. On average, the second season of the hit show has 9.5 million viewers, a 60% increase on the ten-time Emmy-winning first season.

The finale of The White Lotus Season 2 airs Sunday, December 11 on HBO and HBO Max. If you want to take a deeper dive into all things The White Lotus, then check out Collider's conversation with Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Tanya's assistant Portia. The conversation in full can be found below.