The White Lotus finally returns for the long-awaiting season 2. The well-loved and fan-favorite series won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 1. While the last season was set on a resort in Hawaii, this season takes place on a Sicilian resort.

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

The show follows the exploits of both guests and employees over the span of only one week. Since every season is going to be set in a different White Lotus Hotel somewhere in the world, there is a new cast for each season as well (which is also what makes this show so unique).

Jennifer Coolidge

Image via HBO

Jennifer Coolidge is one of the few returning cast members, playing the iconic Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. Tanya is a rich, emotionally-damaged woman who went to Hawaii in season 1 to spread her father’s ashes when she meets a man and somehow falls in love. Coolidge is one of the most iconic and well-known actors in America.

She is most famous for her role as Paulette in Legally Blonde, Jeanine “Stifler’s Mom” Stifler in American Pie, and has appeared in numerous other films like A Cinderella Story and Promising Young Woman. Most recently, she was in the new Netflix series The Watcher as Karen Calhoun.

Jon Gries

Jon Gries is another returning cast member in The White Lotus season 2. Gries plays Coolidge’s love interest, Greg. Gries has been seen in numerous other film and television projects in the past.

Perhaps his most popular role is Uncle Rico is Napoleon Dynamite. He has also been seen as Roger Linus in Lost as well as Rusty the Bum on Seinfeld. The White Lotus is his most recent film and television appearance.

Sabrina Impacciatore

Sabrina Impacciatore is an Italian actor who portrays Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus in Sicily who expects top-notch effort from each of her employees.

She has appeared in many Italian films and television shows like The Last Kiss, People of Rome, and L’ispettore Coliandro. While it is unknown what Impacciatore will do next, it’s likely that she will perform in more Italian projects in the near future.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson is an actor known for roles in Disney Channel series like Shake It Up and the ABC series Ravenswood. Richardson was also in the critically acclaimed films The Edge of Seventeen and Split, in which she played Krista and Claire Benoit (respectively).

Her newest project, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight in which she plays Hadley Sullivan, has just enter post-production. Richardson also serves as the executive producer!

Theo James

Image via HBO

Theo James plays Harper’s husband, a wealthy and very successful businessman. James is most well-known for playing Tobias “Four” Eaton in The Divergent film series. He has also been seen in two Underworld horror films, and most recently played Henry DeTamble in HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife.

In terms of future work, it is unclear which direction James will go. However, James also could be a returner in the case The White Lotus is renewed for Season 3.

Aubrey Plaza

Image via HBO Max

The famed actor Aubrey Plaza plays Harper, a woman who travels with her husband to Sicily to spend time with his college roommate. Plaza is a very well-known actor who is most famous for her role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation.

She has also been seen in Legionas Amahl Farouk/The Shadow King. In terms of future projects, she is slated to be in the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as well as a new film titled Megalopolis.

Will Sharpe

Image via HBO

Will Sharpe portrays the college roommate (Harper’s husband) that is invited to join the couple on the trip. Sharpe, as a British actor, has been seen in more British productions than American.

RELATED: Netflix's 'The House' Three Endings Explained

He played Shun in the British sitcom Flowers and also served as the series’ writer and director. He also was recently seen as Elias in The House, a Netflix anthology film.

Meghann Fahy

Image via Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions



Meghann Fahy plays Cameron’s stay-at-home wife who joins him on vacation in Sicily. Fahy is known for starring as Sutton Brady in The Bold Type and for playing Hannah O’Connor on the soap opera One Life to Live.

For any Broadway fans, she played Natalie Goodman in the acclaimed alternative rock musical Next To Normal on Broadway.

Michael Imperioli

Image via HBO

Michael Imperioli plays the rich Hollywood producer, Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to Sicily with his father and son to trace their ancestry. Di Grasso is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti in the widely successful series The Sopranos.

RELATED: What's the Deal With the Heads in 'The White Lotus' Season 2?

He also played Spider in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas as well as playing roles in Jungle Fever and Bad Boys. This year, Imperioli was also seen in This Fool as Minister Leonard Payne.

Adam DiMarco

Dominic Di Grasso’s son Albie, a recent college graduate who is trying to keep the peace between his father and grandfather, is played by Adam DiMarco.

DiMarco started acting as a kid, and was seen in movies and series like Radio Rebel, R.L. Stine’s the Haunting Hour, and Zapped. He also starred in The Magicians as Todd and played Randall in The Order.

NEXT: Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week