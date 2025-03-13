Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 4.Despite its anthology nature, The White Lotus has always supplied viewers with twists galore and deeply nuanced character relationships. When Season 3 premiered earlier this year, it not only proved it was ready to continue the series’ tradition of high-end drama, opening with the resort under siege and one of the series’ most beloved characters in danger. It’s certainly an exciting way to start the season, but the concept has only become more intriguing with the show’s latest outing. Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) may have come to Thailand to further her craft and enjoy some much-deserved time to reset following the tragedies of Season 1. Still, the season has since put her on a collision course with a character who very well be her polar opposite, Greg (Jon Gries). But, if this week’s episode is any indicator, we may be in for a showdown between these two characters.

Pitting Belinda and Greg Against Each Other Ups a ‘White Lotus’ Tradition

The White Lotus may debut a new cast and location every year, but there are certain tropes that it continues to employ to help maintain its iconic identity. Perhaps there’s no trope greater than that of mounting feuds that erupt with deadly consequences. In Season 1, it was Armand (Murray Bartlett) and Shane (Jake Lacy). Their tension was felt almost immediately, concluding in an accidental, bloody climax. Season 2 upped the practice with a fantastic twist we didn’t see coming, pitting fan-favorite, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) against the murderous Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his mysterious partners, which ultimately led to an epic and comical battle and a tragic end. Thus far, Season 3 seemed as though it was taking its time to introduce its ultimate foes. However, The White Lotus’ latest outing may have finally hinted at an endgame, and it’s far better than we could have ever imagined.

Viewers were certainly surprised when Greg first showed up in Thailand (now going under the alias “Gary”) but they had nothing on Belinda, who recognizes him almost immediately, a revelation that has seemed to put them at instant odds. Even before audiences have confirmation that this will be the face-off of the season, the prospect has outdone the series’ previous efforts. There’s so much heft in the idea of having these to go after one another, not to mention risk. Sure, Tanya had to fight off a whole crew of murderers, but the fact that Greg is the man who set Tanya on the path to ruining Belinda’s life, before apparently having Tanya disposed of, is so deliciously melodramatic. The concept alone is truly worthy of the show’s tradition. Additionally, it continues to one up the past when one considers what this would mean for the characters.

Having Belinda Face-Off With Greg Would Do Her Character Justice