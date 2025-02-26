While The White Lotus is billed as an anthology series, past seasons have featured a connection to each other. That connection comes in the form of characters who appear in multiple seasons. Natasha Rothwell played Belinda Lindsey in the Hawai'i-set The White Lotus Season 1, a role she reprised in Season 3. Season 1 also starred Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuiod and Jon Gried as Greg Hunt. Belinda, Tanya, and Greg develop a complicated relationship in Season 1, which leads to Belinda getting her heart broken. In Season 2, Tanya and Greg appear in Italy for another stay, but unfortunately, Tanya dies. It was implied that Greg had a hand in the death since he stood to inherit her wealth. When Belinda turns up in Thailand for an exchange, she's surprised to see Greg, who is now living there. Belinda does not have information about what transpired in Season 2, but Rothwell told TV Line that she will be looking into that in the coming episodes.

"She’s looking up what happened, and she’s trying to piece it together, and the math ain’t mathin’," Rothwell told the outlet, teasing the beginning of the end of Greg's (or Gary's) scheme. "So she knows something’s amiss, and it’s really cool to see her as a junior sleuth, putting things together and fearing for her life," the actress added. It is an interesting story to explore, and Rothwell applauded how series creator Mike White approached it. "[He's] so great at putting in that tension," she teased.

Belinda Begins Her Inquiry in 'The White Lotus' Season 3, Episode 3.

A sneak peek of Episode 3, "The Meaning of Dreams," airing on Sunday, March 2, teases the beginning of Belinda's investigation into what happened. "Hi! Do I know you?" she says in the promo video above. Greg looks like he's been hit by a truck because who would have thought that a one-week stay in Hawai'i would make him that popular? Meanwhile, "When Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) also starts getting calls from the office, Timothy (Jason Isaacs) decides the family should adhere to the resort's no phones policy. After tagging along with Rick (Walton Goggins) into town, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) finds herself in another perilous situation. Meanwhile, Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) tries to convince Laurie (Carrie Coon) to have a vacation fling with Valentin (Arnas Fedaraviscius), and Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) worries about getting reprimanded by his bosses," reads the official logline.

What will Belinda discover? Tune in to The White Lotus Season 3 every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET to see how everything goes. Past episodes and seasons are available to stream on Max.