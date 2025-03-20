Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5.Despite its anthology format, The White Lotus has continued to work thanks to the way it cleverly employs certain tropes that help keep the show “familiar enough.” From toxic relationships to nuanced connections, and, of course, mysterious death, the show has continued to check viewer boxes for the last two and a half seasons. However, there’s one tradition that we sincerely hope the show breaks in Season 3; that of the “doomed pairing.” Whether its Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries) or Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Albie (Adam DiMarco), the show loves to get audiences excited for a blossoming romance, only to have it destroyed with an ironic twist that has included the likes of fraud, and, in Tanya’s case, murder. But as Season 3 has continued to set-up fan favorite, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), and her Thailand mentor, Pornchai’s (Dom Hetrakul) romantic connection, we’re sincerely hoping this is one tradition with which the show is willing to part. Not only does the series owe it to its characters, but also, to itself.

Belinda and Pornchai Follow a Dangerous Trope

All season long, The White Lotus has been hinting at a romance between Belinda and Pornchai, and episode 5 took things to a steamy, yet beautifully tender next level. Belinda’s fear of Greg leads to her inviting Pornchai to spend the night, and it is implied that they decide to take things more intimately. While on most shows, this would imply a beautiful romance is in bounds, things are never quite so straightforward on The White Lotus. For the last two seasons, there have been seemingly wonderful relationships on the brink of formation, only to be quashed by the finale, or in later installments. One needn’t look any further than Season 2’s Albie and Lucia. Collectively, the audience was really rooting for the star-crossed lovers, with their seemingly deep romance a cornerstone of the season. By the year’s end, however, the show hit viewers with a signature twist, revealing that Lucia was simply using Albie all along.

Then, of course, there’s Tanya and Greg. The allegedly deep connection from Season 1, of course, turned into a multi-year crusade that has included manipulation and murder. And it still hasn’t even met its resolution yet. All things considered, this doesn’t bode well for Belinda. Indeed, their lovely and seemingly pure connection is eerily similar to the pairings of the past. Belinda’s quickly formed feelings for Pornchai, and his care for her could very well spell danger for the two. However, they deserve so much more than a tragic or manipulated conclusion.

Belinda and Pornchai Deserve a Happy Ending