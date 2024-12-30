After Jennifer Coolidge graced our screens as Tanya in The White Lotus Season 1 and 2, another series alum is returning. Natasha Rothwell played Belinda, a spa manager who had big hopes of opening her own wellness business with Tanya's help in Season 1. Yet, as we know, her plans were hijacked when Tanya left the resort without fulfilling her promise. The show's anticipated Season 3 will mark Belinda's comeback, and Rothwell has finally teased how the character will be reinserted in the vacation anthology hit. According to the actress in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she is finally getting a taste of luxury as a hotel guest at the Thailand unit. She said:

"She's going to be a guest for the first time, even though she's taking classes and it's a work trip. She's staying at the hotel, which is something that she hasn't done before, and so we get to see her really dip her toe in the other side of life of the upstairs/downstairs of White Lotus."

Belinda's return was initially announced in April 2023, but details about her involvement in the future of the Mike White show remained limited up until now. Although Rothwell did say that Belinda hasn't let go of her job at the Hawaii hot spot, she did share that the character's trip to Asia will be a healing journey for her, especially after her dreams were crushed after Tanya pulled her investment at the end of Season 1.

"She thinks she's going to throw herself into the deep end and learn more about herself and hopefully be ignited to dream again. That's a really beautiful thing that we see this season with Belinda — her eyes are being opened in new ways."

Who Will Be in 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

Rothwell will be the only returning cast member in Season 3, which will welcome a brand-new ensemble going on a paradisiacal getaway. This time around, audiences will witness Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, and Leslie Bibb playing friends on a girls' trip, as well as Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Reed playing a couple on a romantic stay at the resort. Other actors who have been confirmed to join the series include Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. K-pop star Lisa will also make her acting debut as a health mentor and employee at the White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on February 16 on HBO.

