It’s been a long wait, but The White Lotus is finally back! A whole new season filled with drama and mystery awaits as a new group of patrons head to Thailand , and, already, Season 3 has upped the ante with the show’s darkest opening sequence yet. As a shooting breaks out at the resort, a new death is hinted at, and that doesn’t bode well for the show’s signature returning character, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell). Viewers first fell in love with Belinda during Season 1, as she endured Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) toxic antics, while trying to protect her friend, Armond (Murray Bartlett), from himself. Despite her efforts, Belinda was ultimately burned by Tanya (who would eventually become a victim of her own actions), while Armond met his demise at the end of Season 1. Season 3’s premiere implies that Belinda might be the next victim, and considering how the show tends to treat fan-favorite characters, it’s not entirely out of the question. However, killing off Belinda would be a grave error by the popular HBO series.

The Season 3 Premiere Is ‘The White Lotus’ Darkest Yet

The White Lotus has never approached its respective season premieres lightly, opening with tragedies and death. Season 1 saw a mysterious body being loaded onto a plane, while Season 2 introduced a floating corpse, which traumatizes Daphne (Meghann Fahy) before the hotel discovers an entire yacht filled with bodies. While these openings were both incredibly effective ways to build each season’s mystery, series creator Mike White already promised that Season 3 would be the show’s darkest yet, and he wasn’t kidding. Audiences meet Belinda’s son, Zion Lindsey (Nicholas Duvernay) right away. As he tries to practice tranquility, gunshots break out in the distance and the resort is soon under attack.

It's an incredibly harrowing way to open the season. Sure, The White Lotus has always been centered around death, as previously mentioned. However, taking on such a brutal real-world subject immediately raises the stakes and makes for a truly frightening sequence. What makes the teaser even more horrific is Zion’s fear for his mother. He prays to any supernatural powers who will listen to protect his mother before discovering a body floating. It’s certainly a lot to take in and the insinuation that Belinda might be the show’s next victim is certainly there. However, while this may seem to make sense thematically, considering the deaths of Armond and Tanya, this would be a huge mistake — a betrayal of both the character and the show itself.

Armond and Tanya’s Deaths Were Justified